KPMG plans to merge its UK and Swiss businesses in a tie-up that executives hope could boost growth and profits at the smallest of accounting’s Big Four.

Partners at KPMG’s operations in both countries were told last Friday that the companies were discussing a possible combination, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. Rank-and-file employees were given a more limited briefing on Monday.

The merger, which will be subject to partner votes in both countries, would be the biggest strategic change at a Big Four accounting firm since UK Chief Executive John Holt took over in 2021 following the sudden resignation of his predecessor Bill Michael.

Following a series of fines and scandals, Holt is looking to both repair KPMG’s reputation and boost profits, which have lagged rivals.

In a statement to the FT, Holt said: “We have begun talks with our Swiss firm to explore how working more closely will deliver greater benefits for our customers, people and partners.

“Bringing our two companies together will give us greater collective power to invest, create new services for our customers, and provide important global career opportunities to our people. “Together, we will grow faster, be more profitable and do so in a sustainable manner.”

Partners at both member firms will be consulted on the details of the merger, with focus groups meeting in the coming months, a person familiar with the planning said. A vote on the proposed merger is expected to take place next year, the person said.

KPMG Switzerland has 2,600 employees and 145 partners. The company recorded net revenue of SFr527mn (£480mn) in its latest financial year ended in September.

In the UK, KPMG employs around 17,000 people and has reported revenues of £2.7 billion for the 12 months to September 2022, giving partners an average cash payout of £717,000.

If completed, the deal would repeat the move of Deloitte’s UK business in 2006 when it merged with its Swiss member firm. Deloitte operates a single partnership in both countries.

Like the other Big Four names, KPMG is structured as a network of locally owned partnerships, which share a brand and some technology but do not pool profits on a global scale. KPMG is the most fragmented of them, with less integration among its nationally owned partnerships than Deloitte, EY or PwC.

Industry executives have said that a more nuclear structure increases costs and increases infighting over the allocation of profits on international projects, making it more difficult to efficiently serve multinational clients, especially on lucrative cross-border consulting work.

KPMG is the smallest of the Big Four in the UK and globally and some of the firm’s partners and its rivals have told the FT that it lacks the scale to compete effectively in some parts of the consulting market.

The firm’s UK partnerships have also shrunk to their lowest level in more than two decades and now total 467, less than half of PwC.

KPMG UK has not yet published results for its latest financial year, but like its rivals, demand for some services has been hit by the tough economic climate, forcing bosses to freeze the pay of around 12,000 staff .

The merger of the UK and Swiss operations will not mean that partners from both countries will be paid equally as companies may include factors such as geography, service line and revenue generated in calculating partners’ individual share of profits.

Source: www.ft.com