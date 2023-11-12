KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) investors are scheduled to receive a payment of CA$0.18 per share on January 15. This means the annual payout is 7.4% of the current stock price, which is above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for KP Tissue

KP Tissue’s payments have solid income coverage

Impressive dividend yields are nice, but they won’t matter much if the payouts can’t be maintained. KP Tissue isn’t profitable, but its free cash flow easily covers the dividend, leaving plenty left over for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we’re quite comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking ahead, earnings per share are projected to grow rapidly next year. If the dividend continues its recent trend, estimates suggest the dividend could reach 12%, which we would be comfortable with continuing.

historical-dividend

KP Tissue has a solid track record

The company has been paying dividends for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in its future dividend potential. The most recent annual payment of CA$0.72 is almost the same as the annual payment from 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth may not sound that exciting, but the dividend has been stable for ten years, which we think makes it quite an attractive offering.

Dividends have limited growth potential

Investors may be attracted to a stock based on the quality of payment history. Unfortunately things are not as good as they seem. KP Tissue’s earnings per share have declined 36% per year over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not good from a dividend perspective. Even a conservative payout ratio could come under pressure if earnings decline significantly. Although earnings are actually projected to grow next year, we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our views on KP Tissue’s dividend

Overall, we don’t think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend hasn’t been cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a little high for comfort. We will probably look elsewhere for income investment.

Investors generally prefer companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy over those with an irregular dividend policy. Still, investors need to consider many other factors besides dividend payments when analyzing a company. To that end, KP Tissue has 2 warning signs (And 1 That Shouldn’t Be Ignored) We Think You Should Know About. Are you looking for more high-yield dividend ideas? try our Collection of strong dividend payers.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source