Kourtney Kardashian shares a look at the sweet Valentine's Day cake she baked for her kids: See photo!

Kourtney Kardashian is preparing for Valentine’s Day with some sweet gifts for her kids!

On Saturday, the Lamé founder, 44, shared a post on Instagram in which she showed off six heart-shaped cakes that were prepared for her and her husband Travis Barker’s children.

The first shot highlighted the sweet treat, which included the names of six of the seven children who are part of the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer’s blended family.

Kardashian’s cake was covered in icing with the names of her three children, Penelope Scotland, 11; Reign, 9; and Mason 14; whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has daughter, Alabama Luella, 18, and son Landon, 20, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Have – also had their own.

Missing from the group was Kardashian and Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November.

