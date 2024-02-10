February 10, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian shares a look at the sweet Valentine's Day cake she baked for her kids: See photo!


The Lemme founder shared a carousel of Valentine’s Day-themed photos on Instagram on Saturday

NINO/GC images; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is preparing for Valentine’s Day with some sweet gifts for her kids!

On Saturday, the Lamé founder, 44, shared a post on Instagram in which she showed off six heart-shaped cakes that were prepared for her and her husband Travis Barker’s children.

The first shot highlighted the sweet treat, which included the names of six of the seven children who are part of the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer’s blended family.

Kardashian’s cake was covered in icing with the names of her three children, Penelope Scotland, 11; Reign, 9; and Mason 14; whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has daughter, Alabama Luella, 18, and son Landon, 20, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Have – also had their own.

Missing from the group was Kardashian and Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian posted a Valentine's Day-themed image carousel to Instagram on Saturday

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian shares new photo with daughter Penelope, 11, at Sydney restaurant: 'My little lady'

Elsewhere in her carousel of photos, Kardashian also shared a shot in which she was seen wearing red heels and white fishnet socks.

In another image, she and Barker, 48, wore red onesies while drinking from wine glasses.

Other photos show heart-shaped waffles, as well as a manicure with heart details.

