Kourtney Kardashian recreates Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala look amid public feud

Instagram:@kourtneykardash, Getty

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Halloween costume has lots of layers.

On October 28, the pregnant reality star shared a series of photos dressed up as her sister, Kim Kardashian — specifically, Kim Kardashian circa 2013. In these photos, Kourt brilliantly recreated Kim’s most memorable Met Gala outfit, wearing the exact same Givenchy glove gown. And the heels that the Skims mogul wore while pregnant with her first child, North West.

Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013.

larry busaka

Of course, Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child, a son with husband Travis Barker. “Freaky Friday,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned her post, referencing the 2003 hit comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. However, there is more to the context than just body switching.

In the film, the mother-daughter duo changes their bodies after a huge argument. Earlier this month, fans witnessed an emotional fight between Kourtney and Kim that seemed to be over since Kourtney first accused Kim of “copying” their Portofino wedding by partnering with Dolce & Gabbana. Since then there is a continuous fight going on between them. (Although the wedding took place in the summer of 2022, the feelings are clearly still fresh.)

Carry on

Fans criticize Kim Kardashian for using Kourtney’s kids against her during explosive fight

Courtney responded with tears, “You’re just cheating witch and I hate you.”

“You stole my wedding country and my wedding artist,” Kim responded during a July episode kardashianPer People, “Andrea Bocelli is my all-time favorite male singer, but I’m copying his dolce vita lifestyle? Okay.”

Despite all the drama, Kim and Kourtney seem to be back on solid ground. Kourtney recently missed her sister’s 43rd birthday party, prompting Kim to shout out to her on Instagram, writing, “Kourt, I’m going to bed with you next week for a relaxing picnic in our bed. “

Nevertheless, fans of the reality stars are still having a great day with everything they see in Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram comments. “The country stole her wedding. Stole her Met Gala look. Prestigious. Really,” one commenter wrote.

Your move, Kim.

Originally appeared on Glamour

Source