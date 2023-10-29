Kourtney Kardashian dresses up like Kim Kardashian for scary season amid public feud; DEETS INSIDE

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

The eldest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, is extremely excited about this year’s spooky season. From sharing her early Halloween decorations to her countdown posts to Halloween, she’s counting down the days until a fun holiday. But lately she’s been feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian over the SKIMS founder’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and drawing inspiration from her marriage to Travis Barker last year. But putting aside her much-publicized feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she decided to dress up as Kim Kardashian for Halloween this year.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Kim Kardashian for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian may have won Halloween 2023. In photos uploaded to Instagram on October 27, the pregnant Poosh appeared to poke fun at her past on-air feud with Kim Kardashian by dressing up as the entrepreneur SKIMS founder.

She chose one of her sister’s most iconic and most imitated looks: her first Met Gala gown, a flowery, high-neck, long-sleeve dress with a thigh-high split by designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. Kourtney tagged Kim Kardashian in the photo, and her sister liked it and posted it to her Instagram Stories along with three clapping emojis. Meanwhile, the images sparked a flurry of jokes from enthusiasts. Kourtney’s Halloween post comes after a heartfelt tribute to her sister on her 43rd birthday.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian make their feud public

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding on The Kardashians season four. Fans watched the slow-burn conflict between the two sisters in previous episodes, which began in May after suspicions that the brother-sister duo were feuding. Season three delves deeper into the basis of their feud, which is about Dolce & Gabbana and Kourtney’s 2022 wedding, but even after pretending to reconcile, their feud resurfaced in the September 28 premiere of the new season. Gave.

It seemed as if the differences between the sisters had been resolved at the end of last season. During the season four premiere, Kim even said that they “got over it” as they recorded their family Christmas album together and worked on things.

Source: www.pinkvilla.com