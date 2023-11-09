KOSME-beSUCCESS Showcase: Empowering Korean Entrepreneurs for Global Growth in Saudi Arabia – KoreaTechDesk

Ten innovative Korean startups recently made their mark in the vibrant Middle East market as they participated in the KOSME-beSUCCESS Showcase in Saudi Arabia. This dynamic event, organized by the Korea SME and Startup Agency (KOSME), the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) and beSUCCESS Media Group, was held in Riyadh from 18 to 23 October. It provided an invaluable opportunity to these entrepreneurial companies to present their cutting-edge solutions to a distinguished audience including investors, accelerators and corporate strategists.

The KOSME-beSUCCESS Showcase in Saudi Arabia is an important component of the KOSME K-Unicorn Academy program, which began in July. The event attracted an impressive group of startups from various sectors including ICT, healthcare, SaaS and manufacturing. From the initial group of 50 leading companies, ten were selected to take their innovative ideas to the international stage.

The program, with offline components held in the United States and Singapore and online mentoring sessions with experts from various fields, aims to empower young Korean entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources and pathways needed for global expansion. This is a testament to South Korea’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.

The ten startups participating in the KOSME K-Unicorn Academy in Saudi Arabia included BioHealthCore Inc., Shukran Korea Inc., A-Life Corp., A Virtual, Intellectus Corporation, Nexton Co. Ltd., VestelaLab Inc., TwinNano Co. , Ltd., ZeroOne AI Inc., and Tacticalist Co., Ltd.

Korean innovation takes Riyadh by storm

The program in Saudi Arabia kicked off on October 18 with a VC mentorship session at the Tasami for Impact office in Riyadh, led by renowned small and medium business advisor Khalifa Albarkati. The startups then had the opportunity to showcase their ideas and engage in a VC mentorship session with Ahad Iqbal, a leading investor focusing on various mobility sectors.

Tasami for Impact office in Riyadh

On October 19, the Korean startup industry presented a demo day at the LINE Exhibition in Majlis, where CNTTech Founder and CEO Jonathan Hwaseong Jeon judged the presentation of Korean startup founders. The following days were dedicated to immersing the startups in the culture and business environment of Saudi Arabia. They explored technology centres, historical sites and even tasted local cuisine.

Demo day in line exhibition at Majlis

The highlight of the event was a visit to Jahez, a Saudi unicorn company specializing in online food delivery, on October 22. It provided valuable insight into the Saudi business landscape. Ibrahim Alshaya, head of product at Jahez, hosted the startup and shared notes about business in Saudi Arabia.

South Korea and Saudi Arabia sign deal worth $15.6 billion

On a significant occasion on October 23, South Korea and Saudi Arabia signed 51 deals and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) worth a total of $15.6 billion. This showcased the immense potential for business collaboration between the two countries and further inspired the participating startups of K-Unicorn Academy.

The event culminated in the Korea-Saudi Arabia Startup Roundtable, promoting ties between Korean and Saudi startup founders and investors. The purpose of this networking opportunity is to facilitate future partnerships and mutual success.

Korea-Saudi Arabia Startup Roundtable

The KOSME K-Unicorn Academy program has not only empowered young Korean entrepreneurs, but also highlighted the important role played by KOSME in nurturing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Korea. KOSME provides financial and non-financial support, enabling startups and SMEs to enhance their global competitiveness and expand their horizons.

BeSUCCESS Media Group played a key role in co-hosting and facilitating the international startup-investor networking event. The KOSME-beSUCCESS Showcase served as a vibrant platform for thought leaders in the startup ecosystem, encouraging the exchange of ideas, exploration of synergy and formation of partnerships capable of reshaping industries.

Korean startups participating in the Saudi Arabia chapter of the KOSME-beSUCCESS Showcase left a lasting impression on the audience with their creativity and ability to disrupt industries. The connections and partnerships formed during the event are set to pave the way for unprecedented collaboration between Korean startups and global investors.

Also read,

What are your thoughts?

+1

0

vote

+1

0

clap

+1

0

clap

+1

0

On fire

+1

0

Huh

+1

0

clap

+1

0

Source: www.koreatechdesk.com