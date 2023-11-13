Korea’s KOSDAQ index set to wipe out all gains from shorting ban

(Bloomberg) — The boost that South Korean stocks got from a ban on short-selling has quickly faded, with an index of small-cap shares on track to erase all the gains it saw after a surprise decision by the regulator. .

Most read from Bloomberg

The Kosdaq index fell as much as 1.9% on Monday, having fallen in every single session since restrictions were imposed on Nov. 6, having surged as much as 7.3%. If the day’s losses continue, the index will close at the levels seen before the curbs were imposed. Electric vehicle battery names including EcoPro BM Co, EcoPro Co and L&F Co have been the biggest decliners on the gauge over the past week. The benchmark Kospi index also reversed most of its gains seen after the move.

Kosdaq recorded its best one-day rally in more than three years last Monday, which many market observers attributed to the covering of some short positions. However, global investors and local funds have reduced KOSDAQ positions, a sign that they are looking beyond the ban to focus on fundamental factors such as earnings and the broader global equity backdrop. Retail investors have continued to increase their holdings.

“The market-boosting effect of the ban has ended,” said Cho Junki, an analyst at SK Securities Co. He said investors will likely be interested in macroeconomic factors and corporate fundamentals. “Instead of covering their short positions on EV battery names, foreign funds are holding their short positions on the expectation that they may decline further.”

Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned short selling in stocks on the Kospi 200 index and Kosdaq 150 index until the end of June 2024, but the decision did not apply to the current bearish situation. While pandemic-era restrictions on the practice of selling borrowed shares were lifted for those two gauges in May 2021, the ban remained in place for about 2,000 shares.

The regulator’s latest move came after repeated complaints by local retail investors against the impact of short selling on Korea’s $1.7 trillion equity market, and just months before general elections for the National Assembly in April.

Stocks linked to the EV supply chain have been at the forefront of the fight between short sellers and Korean day traders this year. Retail investors’ love for these stocks saw the KOSDAQ become the world’s top-performing small-cap gauge in early 2023, before it dropped amid concerns about increased margin trading and global risk-off moves. Decreased a portion of the profits that originated from high-for-profit bets. -Long US rates.

Just days before the ban was announced, the financial watchdog said it was planning a broader investigation into short-selling trades by global investment banks. Earlier in October, it had proposed imposing record fines on two global banks for their regular involvement in naked short-selling, which is considered illegal in the country.

Read: Korea criticizes banks, hedge funds over pre-election short selling ban

–With the help of Ishika Mukherjee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com