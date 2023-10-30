Korean Investment Partners is the latest Korean VC firm to launch a Southeast Asia fund. techcrunch

More South Korean investors are putting money into startups in Southeast Korea, creating an “investment corridor” between the two regions. The latest is KIPSEA. KIPSEA, short for Korean Investment Partners Southeast Asia, has a Singapore-based team and recently announced its first fund of $60 million. The limited partners come from South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, and include Samsung Life Insurance, Korea Development Bank, Korea Growth Investment Corporation, Woomi Global, Mirana Ventures and Korea Investment & Securities.

Sinclair Kim, head of KIPSEA, told TechCrunch that KIP is excited about Southeast Asia because of how fast the market is growing. The sector-agnostic fund will focus on Series B startups, particularly those planning to expand in South Korea.

Kim says KIPSEA focuses on early-stage startups because of the value it can add, including mentorship, ongoing follow-on investment and connections to its extensive investment network in Asia. Since its launch in 1986, KIP has invested in more than 900 companies and has $3 billion in assets under management, including South Korean companies Kakao, Naver and YG Entertainment, Vietnam’s e-commerce platform Tiki.vn and Indonesian healthtech startup HelloDoc is included.

The typical check size for the new fund will be $2 million to $3 million. About 60% of the fund will be allocated for the first investment, while the rest will be for follow-on investments.

Kim says KIPSEA will work closely with the founders in its portfolio, such as monitoring their management situation and, if needed, using its resources to support the startups by providing strategic direction and connections with partners. . “These types of activities are essential to creating value for our portfolio companies,” he says.

KIP is a subsidiary of Korean Investment Holdings, a publicly listed financial group whose holdings include securities, asset management, banking, credit finance, private equity and real estate. This is not the first time Korean Investment Holdings has launched a Southeast Asia-focused fund. In 2018, it established the GEC-KIP Technology and Innovation Fund based in Singapore with Golden Equator Ventures. Kim says KIP wanted to find a partner for its first endeavor in Southeast Asia, but over time it became more confident, set up an office in Singapore and eventually decided to launch its own fund.

A small portion of KIPSEA’s funds will be reserved for South Korean companies planning to expand in Southeast Asia. One reason Southeast Asia is an attractive market for Korean companies is its large population. When all of its countries are counted together, Southeast Asia is the third most populous region in the world. The second reason is that the venture ecosystem there is rapidly developing, and many global investors have shown interest in the sector, providing more liquidity to the financial markets. “I think this will make it easier to liquidate and exit our investments for this reason in the future,” says Kim.

Kim says many Korean companies have also expanded into the region, and Korean venture capital in Southeast Asia is on the rise. “This means you have a greater chance of finding a good company in the area,” he says. “If an investment company is looking for a candidate who also has ties to the Korean market and the Southeast Asian market, many Korean VC investment companies have a lot of exposure to that region and have also allocated more resources to that region “

Some examples of other Korean investors investing in Southeast Asia include East Ventures and the announcement of a $100 million fund by Seoul-based SV Investments dedicated to Southeast Asian startups. Woori Venture Partners recently opened an office in Singapore and made several investments, while Shinhan Venture Investment has earmarked 50% of its $200 million flagship fund for the region.

For Southeast Asian companies that want to expand into Korea, Kim says it’s a realistic goal because the two markets have a more similar culture than the United States or Europe. Korea also has a wide variety of industry sectors, giving Southeast Asian startups more expertise and experience that can help them expand and attract customers.

Source: techcrunch.com