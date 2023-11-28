‘Korea Discount’: Value Stock or Value Trap?

South Korea’s markets are plagued by what is commonly referred to as the “Korea discount”, where stocks are priced lower than their global counterparts or given a higher risk premium.

While it may seem like a market opportunity for investors to sink money into South Korea to take advantage of the devaluation, analysts believe it is not that simple.

Despite being home to Asia’s fourth-largest economy, South Korea’s stock market is often considered undervalued by analysts, leading it to sometimes be referred to as the “Korea discount”.

Korea Exchange data showed that the Kospi benchmark index as a whole has a price-to-book ratio of 0.92, and its price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The price-to-book ratio measures whether a company’s stock is undervalued, with a number below 1 indicating that the stock may be below fair value.

Vikas Prasad, portfolio manager of Asian equities, said the “Korea discount” refers to the tendency for South Korean securities to be undervalued or for investors to bear an increased risk premium.

For investors who subscribe to the idea that prices will move toward fair value, an undervalued market can be a good investment opportunity.

But it may be more complex than that.

If shares continue to be undervalued, what appears to be a value buy to investors may soon turn into a so-called value trap – where investors buy a relatively cheap stock, only to see the stock price continue to decline or fall. To remain stable.

So, why is there a “Korea discount”?

According to Jiang Zhang, head of equities at investment firm First Plus Asset Management, there are several reasons for this. He told CNBC that they include geopolitical risks related to North Korea, corporate governance, limited foreign investor involvement and, most notably, the company’s management or corporate structure.

In South Korea, most of the market giants are corporations called “chaebols”, large family-owned global conglomerates that are usually controlled by the founder’s family. These may include a group of companies or several groups of companies.

Notable chaebols include market giants such as Samsung Electronics, LG, SK, and Hyundai.

Chaebols are a large part of the South Korean economy. One such example is Samsung and its subsidiaries, which contributed 22.4% to South Korea’s GDP in 2022.

However, these same companies are the reason behind the discount phenomenon in Korea.

“Chaebols often have complex corporate structures, resulting in poor governance, transparency and shareholder rights,” said Jeremy Tan, CEO of Tiger Fund Management, the fund management arm of online brokerage Tiger Brokers.

Zhang pointed out that under the family-owned structure of chaebols, investors have little influence on the company’s strategic direction.

He highlighted that family owners, having major stake in the company, may take up businesses that are not related to the core business or become loss-making, which would destroy shareholder value.

Some investors may take the position that the lack of capital gains is acceptable for their portfolio because they plan to hold the stock for dividend payments.

However, IHS Markit highlighted in June last year that in South Korea, the ex-dividend date falls before companies’ dividend declaration dates.

Thus, shareholders of South Korean stocks face a unique set of risks and opportunities as they are expected to hold their shares through the ex-dividend date without knowing how much dividend will be distributed. Will keep with you.

Ex-dividend date refers to the date an investor is required to own the stock to receive the dividend. This is in contrast to most other advanced markets companies, which announce their dividend payments and ex-dividend date before the ex-dividend date passes.

Zhang also said that South Korean companies have historically “not been in the habit of returning money to the shareholder because they consider the money theirs rather than the shareholder’s.” Whose average dividend payout ratio is around 15% to 20%, he said.

In comparison, Chinese and Japanese companies have payout ratios of 30% to 40%, while those in Southeast Asia range from 40% to 50%, according to Zhang.

With such challenges, should investors put their money into South Korean stocks – or should they stay away?

Most analysts say South Korean stocks remain attractive for long-term investors, as long as the country continues its proposed reforms. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission claimed this year that it had made “remarkable progress” in capital market reforms.

Efforts include improving foreign investors’ access to capital markets, improving dividend distribution practices, and introducing English-language disclosures.

Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG International, believes the South Korean market “undoubtedly deserves more attention from global investors.”

If the proposed reform increases access to global investors and resolves corporate issues, it would draw more attention to South Korean equities, Chen said, “hopefully the ‘Korea discount’ will go down in history.”

However, she advocates that investors should be more patient for now, before any meaningful changes take effect.

South Korea’s inclusion in the MSCI World index could be another factor. The country is currently part of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but has expressed interest in being recognized as a developed market, leading to inclusion in the MSCI World Index.

Efforts by Korean authorities to boost investment are a good sign, said Ryota Abe, economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s global markets and treasury department.

“If the authorities continue to further improve the investment climate, the South Korean stock index is likely to be included in [MSCI World Index] Will increase,” he said.

Although the reform will take a long time, he noted that if it materializes, more inflows would be expected, which would be “optimal” for the South Korean market.

However, not all fields are equal.

While South Korean companies dominate in sectors such as semiconductors, automotive and finance, there are other bright spots.

Pershad of M&G Investments said long-term opportunities exist in sectors such as defence, battery supply chain and infrastructure.

He noted that “the strengthening partnership between South Korea and West Asian countries, especially Saudi Arabia, is creating additional investment opportunities.”

First Plus’s Zhang said investors should look for small- and mid-cap companies that are less subject to family influence, better positioned to adapt to changes in corporate governance, and open to more favorable shareholder return policies.

On the other hand, large cap companies with extensive family influence may be unwilling to change the existing status quo.

Zhang suggested focusing on small- and mid-cap companies that have “global exposure, a proven business model, consistent revenue and earnings growth.”

He said, when the global economy comes into recovery mode, these companies can easily take advantage of the vast opportunities. He said such companies are also more likely to offer generous payouts.

“Investors will ultimately be rewarded with both attractive dividend returns and stock price appreciation.”

