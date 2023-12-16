Kopin Stock: Visionary Leadership Drives Growth and Market Potential (NASDAQ:KOPN)

sean anthony eddy

Since Michael Murray took over as CEO of Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) last year, the company has seen an increase in operating efficiency, thanks to his visionary leadership and dedication to restructuring the company, including Also included is the announced overhaul of OLED. production unit. Michael Murray’s focus on strong customer relationships and on-time product delivery is making a real impact, driving increased customer orders.

Copin has been in the business of providing components and solutions for wearable products for the military, enterprise, industrial, medical and consumer markets since 1990. The company’s product line includes AMLCD, FLCoS, OLED and Micro LED displays, as well as optical modules. and low-power ASICs. Copin’s current focus is the development of innovative display technologies such as NeuralDisplays, and proprietary AI-powered firmware and software solutions for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) wearables. Neuraldisplays are a significant advancement in AR/VR. Neuraldisplays are designed to incorporate sensors (using advanced sensor fusion) that can detect and respond to the user’s environment and physiological responses in real time. Using AI, NeuralDisplay can dynamically adjust display settings, such as brightness and contrast, to suit users’ immediate needs and reactions, potentially reducing common discomforts associated with AR/VR use such as eye strain and motion sickness. Can do.

The incorporation of “neural” capabilities into AR/VR displays is in line with Copin’s strategic vision of creating advanced human-centric display solutions. Neuraldisplay’s ability to be more user-friendly than other methods is a key differentiator that may overcome some of the barriers to widespread AR adoption. By focusing on such user-friendly technologies, Copin is positioning itself to meet the emerging demands of both the defense and consumer markets, where the need for advanced AR/VR solutions is increasing and the market size is increasing.

VR in Aerospace and Defense Market Size (Fortune Business Insight)

Immersive technologies like AR/VR are gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense sectors. The growing demand for AR/VR in this sector is primarily driven by the adoption of simulation training for military personnel, as it offers lower operating costs compared to traditional training environments, among other advantages. The global VR in aerospace and defense market size is expected to reach $5.84 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.9% between 2015 and 2026. The size of the North America VR in aerospace and defense market was $136.3 million in 2018.

Copin has secured significant military contracts that highlight the growing integration of AR/VR technologies into defense applications. In August, the company announced a $12.8 million follow-on order from a prime contractor for the Department of Defense for its AR module called the eyepiece subassembly. This is in addition to a separate $1.9 million follow-on order for the non-recurring engineering (NRE) thermal weapon sight program.

In September, Copin received an additional $3.4 million follow-on order for its high-brightness liquid crystal displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, production of which is expected to continue through the 2030s. Copin has been a major supplier for microdisplays. F-35 pilot helmet from the beginning.

Copin also continues to collaborate with General Dynamics (GD) Combat Systems segment for display systems for the armored vehicle upgrade program. COPIN could generate revenues of up to $100 million over the lifetime of the program.

These follow-up orders, along with the ongoing collaboration with GD, reflect Copin’s significant contribution to the advancement of AR/VR applications within the military sector, revolutionizing training, operations and equipment for defense personnel and gaining significant market share. Has the ability to do. Process.

A look at Q3 numbers

Copin released its Q3 2023 earnings results last month, beating consensus EPS estimates by $0.02 and revenue of $565.83k.

Q3 2023 Income Statement (Company 10-Q)

Coppin Corporation’s third quarter financial results show mixed results. The company’s total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $10.6 million, down 10% from the total revenue of $11.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Differentiated Revenue (Company 10-Q)

Industrial revenue saw a year-over-year decline of $1.4 million due to weakness in the 3D automated testing market in China; This affected the total revenue. Defense revenues also saw a contraction, decreasing by $800k or 14% year-on-year. The decline was due to a change in the pattern of purchase orders placed by customers in the defense sector.

However, this was not a downward trend in standalone revenues for Q3. Research and development revenue increased 47% to $5.1 million. This jump is related to the $1.9 million R&D large lump NRE order received for the thermal weapons sight program mentioned earlier. This R&D revenue growth underlines Copin’s strong innovation pipeline and the value placed on its R&D capabilities by the market, particularly in the defense sector.

COGS remained relatively stable year-over-year at ~99% of product revenues, indicating a stable production cost structure amid sales fluctuations. R&D expenses saw a 10% year-over-year decline to $3.1 million, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to rationalize operations and focus on high-potential projects. SG&A expenses for the quarter increased to $4.8 million due to an increase in legal expenses and non-cash stock compensation expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease in compensation and benefits costs.

Despite lower revenues, Coppin saw improved profits. Net loss narrowed to approximately $2.5 million or -$0.02 per share compared to a net loss of $6.1 million or -$0.07 per share in the third quarter of 2022. This improvement in net loss is indicative of Coppin’s concerted efforts to streamline operations and control costs. They navigate a dynamic market landscape with constantly changing demands and customer needs.

Coppin’s improved financial position is evidenced by an increase in its cash and marketable securities to approximately $21.7 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to $12.6 million at the end of 2022. Since the beginning of the current financial year, Coppin’s cash and marketable securities have increased by approximately 72%. The current price at the end of Q3 represents ~44% YoY growth.

Copin’s growth rate

Coppin’s Q3 earnings call brought to light a key metric that signals the company’s forward momentum: the book-to-bill ratio. The book-to-bill ratio is a measurement that compares the quantity of orders received (booking) to the quantity of products shipped and billed (billing).

In the third quarter of 2023, Coppin reported a strong book-to-bill ratio of about 2:1. This means that Copin received twice as many new orders as the revenue it generated during the quarter. For every $1 in revenue, Coppin received $2 in new orders. This impressive figure is a testament to the company’s strong order intake and also indicates the ongoing surge in demand for Copin’s products. The fact that this is the fourth consecutive quarter where Copin has achieved a positive book-to-bill ratio adds to the story of sustained demand and provides a glimpse of the company’s potential for revenue growth and sustainability.

The consistently positive book-to-bill ratio bodes well for Coppin’s future revenue growth. It reflects a company’s ability to attract new business and retain existing customers in a competitive market. It also points to a healthy order backlog, which could lead to more predictable and potentially increased revenue streams. With this momentum in continued new orders and revenue growth prospects, as well as improving operating margin trends, I believe Copin is headed toward profitability.

Evaluation

The current P/S ratio of 3.46x is slightly higher than the sector average P/S of 3.00x and lower than Copin’s 5-year historical P/S of 5.18x, which suggests that the stock is trading at a discount relative to its sales. Is. Historical assessment. With less long-term debt than its long-term assets on its balance sheet, investors looking for a company with less financial risk may consider this a positive sign.

The EV/Sales ratio of 2.95x, which is 31% lower than its historical 5-year average EV/Sales of 4.76x, indicates that the market is currently valuing Copin’s revenue streams at a significant discount to the historical average. This may suggest that the stock is undervalued based on this metric, potentially providing a more attractive entry point for investors.

take away

The new CEO’s emphasis on customer retention and timely product delivery is great and I think it is working well for the company. This is already shown in the number of follow-on orders the company has received this financial year and its positive book-to-bill ratio in several quarters. This customer-focused strategy is particularly prudent, as some of the sectors that Copin serves (aviation and defence) have inherent difficulties associated with securing new customers, where barriers to entry are high and reliability and trust are at stake. Emphasis is paramount.

As the company continues to act on these fronts, investors need to monitor how these efforts translate into financial performance and market share expansion.

Source: seekingalpha.com