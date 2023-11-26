Konica Minolta Healthcare showcases new radiography and ultrasound solutions at RSNA 2023 that help physicians see what matters most

Konica Minolta Healthcare America, Inc.

Company celebrates 150 years of leading imaging innovation and change

Universal DR Long Detector Panel

At RSNA 2023, Konica Minolta Healthcare launched its latest flat panel detector, the Universal DR 17 x 48 Long Detector, an advanced diagnostic solution to meet the needs of musculoskeletal, orthopedic and neuro spine specialists.

WAYNE, NJ, Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Healthcare America, Inc. today announced several new solutions in digital radiography (DR) and ultrasound that will be introduced at the 2023 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA). ) Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting from November 26-30 in Chicago, IL. Through the company’s leadership in advancing the capabilities of primary imaging, these new solutions are designed to enhance the patient experience and help physicians see what matters most. Konica Minolta will showcase its full line of state-of-the-art DR and point-of-care ultrasound systems for radiology departments, imaging centers, group practices and more.

digital radiography

Konica Minolta Healthcare has revolutionized X-ray with Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), now available on four Konica Minolta systems to meet the versatile needs of providers, including the KDR® Advanced U-Arm, KDR® Includes Flex Overhead, MKDR Express® Mobile and. Chiro Straight Arm System. As part of the RSNA Scientific Programme, three presentations on DDR will highlight the clinical value of this technology across different subspecialties. In Thoracic Imaging, Naga Sai Rasgana Marreddy, MBBS, Research Scholar, University of Alabama Birmingham, will present on Tuesday, November 28, 12:45-1:15 pm, to compare DDR with nuclear medicine lung scintigraphy for lung perfusion assessment. Will discuss the research. Learning Center. Anmol Dhawan, MD, MBBS, from Bharti Hospital, Pune, India, will present an oral paper on his research comparing DDR to CT angiography in the evaluation of suspected pulmonary thromboembolism. Dr. Dhawan will present on Thursday, November 30 from 1:30-2:30 pm in Room S501.

In Musculoskeletal (MSK) Imaging, the Department of Orthopedics at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, in partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare, evaluated the effectiveness of a novel machine-learning (ML) algorithm currently in development for the automated assessment of scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR). doing. ) from DDR images. John Sabol, PhD, Clinical Research Manager at Konica Minolta, will share how quantitative assessment of shoulder kinematics using an ML algorithm with DDR imaging has the potential to provide an efficient and automated representation of SHR, both normal and multiple pathological shoulder motion conditions. Enables characterization of. This presentation is on Wednesday, November 29 from 9:30-10:30 am in Room E450A.

For over a decade, AeroDR® has been synonymous with excellence in advanced flat panel detector technology. The AeroDR line of flat panel detectors, including AeroDR Glassless, AeroDR Carbon and AeroDR HD, provide high quality, low dose imaging in a lightweight, durable and ergonomic detector. At RSNA, Konica Minolta Healthcare launched its latest flat panel detector, the Universal DR 17 x 48 Long Detector, an advanced diagnostic solution to meet the needs of musculoskeletal, orthopedic and neuro spine specialists. With single exposure imaging capabilities, the Universal DR 17 x 48 captures complete spine or hip-to-ankle imaging without the need for multiple acquisitions or image stitching. This capability simplifies clinical workflow and reduces patient exposure to radiation dose. 20/20 Imaging, a division of Konica Minolta Healthcare, will also launch the detector for chiropractic practices.

Expanding the portfolio to Latin America markets, the company has introduced the Momentum KXR digital radiography system, an efficient and versatile floor mount solution that offers table and wall-stand imaging capabilities. Powered by Ultra Imaging software and Konica Minolta’s advanced AeroDR flat panel detectors, the Momentum KXR offers the right combination of exceptional image quality and advanced features to simplify operation for most common radiography applications. As the first of several new DR systems for these markets, the Momentum KXR is designed to assist users in the transition from analog to digital.

ultrasound

Showcasing for the first time at RSNA is the PocketPro H2, a new wireless handheld ultrasound device for general imaging in point-of-care applications. Optimized for musculoskeletal, pain management, vascular access and needle guidance applications, the PocketPro H2 is the ideal handheld ultrasound for rapid and confident assessment of soft tissues including tears, swelling and instability in joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons and cartilage. The new system complements the company’s family of leading MSK portable ultrasound solutions, such as the advanced SONIMAGE HS2 portable ultrasound system for superior imaging capabilities and the next-generation compact SONIMAGE MX1 platinum ultrasound system.

Also being introduced at this year’s RSNA is UltraStream Live!, a new capability for the Sonimage MX1 Platinum ultrasound system for real-time remote consultation and imaging guidance. Ultrastream Live! Point-of-Care is the first integrated, real-time streaming feature available on ultrasound systems that provides talk, screen sharing and video streaming directly to a PC or mobile device. High-resolution, high-frame rate and low latency images can be sent to the consultation provider during the live scan. Two-way audio feeds enable real-time remote system control and clinical assessment, consultation on complex examinations and training on care protocols, bringing the specialist to the bedside or into the exam room, no matter where they are located. Ultrastream Live! With , providers can maximize staff productivity, improve workflow and enhance patient care for better outcomes.

service solution

Konica Minolta Healthcare offers a wide range of service solutions focused on clinical and operational efficiency across the entire product lifecycle. Exclusive to Konica Minolta, AeroRemote® Insights is an analytical and productivity dashboard that automatically collects and aggregates system health and usage data into simple analytical views.

Konica Minolta has built on the success of AeroRemote Insights with a new release that enables easier management of digital radiography assets. The AeroRemote Insights 3.0 Productivity Dashboard now features a consolidated employee performance page, providing department managers with all the data they need in one place. Managers can view important metrics such as exam volume, rejected image rates, dose indicators and panel effect details by location, time or technologist. They can compare the department’s results to the rest of the AeroRemote Insights community and set benchmarks for improvement.

Kirsten Doerfert, Senior Vice President of Marketing, says, “At Konica Minolta Healthcare we strive to be innovative, collaborative and responsive to our customers as we leverage the capabilities of the most widely used imaging technologies to bring even more diagnostic results. Let’s change it to bring precision.” “The rapid adoption of dynamic digital radiography across many clinical specialties is a testament to the commitment we bring to our work every day. That commitment has resulted in solutions that are powerful enablers, driving greater synergy between innovation and health. promote, and allow health professionals to focus on what really matters – patients and their well-being.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare America, Inc. About this

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advancements through the transformation of primary imaging, making the invisible visible. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound, and imaging management systems. By leveraging these readily available technologies, we can bring better diagnostic capabilities to more people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From its beginnings as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has developed its own technologies and continues to develop technologies to see what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to become a stronger strategic partner that understands what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can meet specific needs and make better decisions sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a subsidiary of Konica Minolta, Inc. Is a division of. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. For more information about, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit https:// healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

