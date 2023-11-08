Kokon brings toy customization and ownership with Toyverse launch in the US

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you may have missed. watch now

Japanese immersive entertainment studio Kokon said it will launch its Toyverse service in the US in early 2024.

The service will bring customization and ownership to the digital toys market with an emphasis on digital interaction, self-expression and artistic collaboration.

Toyverse is a realm where toys are animated by the power of joy. Players will set out on a mission to rejuvenate the ailing Toyverse universe. Toyverse focuses on providing a digital space where users can express their personality and build emotional connections.

Players will create their own avatar known as “Anon”, a digital toy that can be extensively customized with a wide range of sticker packs. These packs can be purchased by completing various missions and quests or in the game.

events

GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023

Did you miss GamesBeat Next? Visit our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds in the gaming industry about the latest developments and their opinions about the future of gaming.

watch now

The gameplay allows users to showcase their performance on a variety of adventures, both as solo explorers and with friends. Discoveries include saving Toyverse, capturing moments with their customized creations and navigating the expansive digital terrain of the Toyverse world, engaging with posts, commenting and liking content that preserve these precious memories.

Kokon allows players to customize and own their digital items.

Choi Dongjun, CEO of Kokon V, said in a statement, “Our team of visionary developers and designers have created an adorable, playful universe that combines the joy of children’s toys with the limitless possibilities found within the metaverse. We look forward to bringing the artists’ inspiring concepts to life in sticker form and seeing how players express their creativity through the Toyverse social network.

Toyverse is planned to be released on mobile devices in early 2024 and has a strong roadmap for the coming year. It includes additional maps, new sticker packs, and a series of story-driven missions that players can undertake daily or weekly, alone or with friends. The ever-expanding digital world and its vibrant community is expected to keep players engaged and excited.

Mari Kim, CEO of Kokon New York, said in a statement, “Toyverse represents our second major foray into the US mobile gaming market and is another testament to what Kokon does best – engaging players in exploration, documentation and Creating unique digital universes to enjoy. This launch will be an important step in our ongoing efforts to expand captivating and creative metaverse experiences to new audiences internationally.

In August, Kokon, whose games have had more than 130 million downloads and more than one million digital items created, said it was expanding into the US market with its digital fashion entertainment.

Since its launch in 2008, Kokon has grown rapidly and has become one of the most popular studios in Asia. With offices spanning Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, and now the United States, Kokon has garnered over two million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide.

Kokon’s Toyverse is all about self-expression.

The company has created over one million unique digital items and has curated 16.6 billion digital items across its services.

In October, the company announced that it would launch its virtual world experience in the US with its upcoming major service release, Centennial.

Led by artist and digital creator Mari Kim, Centennial aims to redefine how Western audiences socially connect with each other and experience virtual worlds. The launch is scheduled for January 2024 and will mark Kokon’s entry into the US market.

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com