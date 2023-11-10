Koi has emerged as a new source of sourness in relations between Japan and China

TOKYO (AP) — What does this have to do with anyone? Worsening relations between Asian rivals Japan and China are now coming in the way of peace-making beauty in spas, museums and gardens. The dispute between Asia’s two biggest economies has escalated over Japan’s release of treated but radioactive water from the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. And it has raised more questions than answers.

Here’s what you need to know about fishes and their role in the conflict:

What is Koi?

Koi is a beautifully colored and expensive carp formally called Nishikigoi in Japan. The fish, admired as the “swimming gem”, represents good fortune in life and business. They are often accessories to garden ponds for wealthy and influential families in Japan. In recent years, koi have become extremely popular in Asia, with Japan’s koi exports doubling over the past decade to 6.3 billion yen ($43 million) – one-fifth of them sent to China, the top Japanese koi producer. is the importer, followed by the United States. And Indonesia.

What happened to any exports to China?

Since the outbreak of koi herpes virus in Japan in the 2000s, the country conducts a mandatory 7–10-day quarantine for all exports, including from China, to ensure that koi are disease-free.

Initially, China had made export deals with a total of 15 producers that also provided for quarantine, allowing them to skip a separate quarantine process at another facility. But Beijing allowed many contracts to expire over the years. Now, China has also not renewed the last remaining pre-export quarantine deal set to expire on October 30, Japanese officials said.

Not renewing the contract effectively ends China’s imports of koi fish from Japan. Satoru Abe, the fisheries agency official in charge of quarantine, said China has provided no explanation as to why it has not taken the necessary steps to allow koi shipments to continue.

Is this related to the release of treated waste water from Fukushima Daiichi?

China banned Japanese seafood soon after the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant began discharging treated and diluted radioactive waste water, despite safety assurances from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Japanese government and the nuclear plant’s operator. There are concerns internationally about seafood caught from parts of the Pacific Ocean where treated wastewater is being released, but koi are freshwater fish that are ornamental and not commonly eaten.

Koi quarantine official Abe said the Fukushima waste water release was unlikely to cause koi exports to stop, noting that China had allowed Japanese koi for two months after water discharge began.

What are Japanese officials saying?

Top Japanese officials say Tokyo has submitted the necessary documents to facilitate any export renewals before the deadline, and will continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the impasse. “Nishikigoi is culture, and fundamentally different from seafood, and I believe it has no connection to the Fukushima Daiichi treated water discharge,” Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ichiro Miyashita told reporters. “But China has taken scientifically baseless measures, and we need to speak out and call for a rollback of practices that lack rationality and distort trade.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan would continue to contact Chinese officials about taking necessary steps to restart the koi trade.

And what is the reason for the tension between Japan and China?

The two countries have a decades-old dispute over a group of islands in the East China Sea, which Japan controls and calls Senkaku, which Beijing also claims and calls Diaoyu. Beijing rotates a set of four coast guard boats that regularly violate Japanese-claimed waters around the islands, leading to tensions with Japanese coast guard patrol vessels and fishing boats.

Tokyo views China as a major security threat in the region and is expanding its defense partnerships with Indo-Pacific countries other than its only treaty ally, the United States. Tokyo is also pushing for a military build-up under a new national security strategy that calls for a retaliatory strike capability by long-range missiles in a move from Japan’s post-war self-defense-only doctrine.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com