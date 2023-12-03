Kodak’s reborn Super 8 film camera is finally available at a ridiculous price

After a nearly 40-year hiatus, Kodak Super 8 is back. Yes, there are producers who popularized the cinema film format At the end A new Super 8 camera advanced for the digital world has been brought to market, after the project was first unveiled at CES in 2016.

I’ll bet there’s a lot of interest in the new Kodak Super 8 camera – it’s not the kind of technology we see in 2023. And to many in the industry, including the greatest film directors of all time, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan. Patty Jenkins and Steven McQueen, Super 8 Is Cinema. There is even a movie, super 8, dedicated to the romance of the format. I loved it.

To summarize some of his words, “(Super 8) made me fall in love with cinematic storytelling”, “It taught me how precious an image is and can be” and “There’s always a sense of discovery with the format. Is”.

Now that we’re in a digital film world, where does Super 8 fit in? From a product development perspective, naturally, any new traditional film camera coming to market needs to be developed. Kodak has made significant upgrades to its 21st Century Super 8 camera, including a 4-inch vari-angle LCD screen and ‘Extended Gate’ video recording. However, it is an incredibly expensive piece of gear, above and beyond the estimated list price when it was first unveiled in 2016, and more expensive than some of the best mirrorless cameras for any budget.

a new super 8

From the outside, the Kodak Super 8 camera looks quite familiar, with a boxy form factor, C-mount interchangeable lenses (it comes with a 6mm 1:1.2 lens that’s roughly a full-frame equivalent 35mm lens, and anyone Will also work with C-mount lenses), plus pistol grip and top handle. However, it is also fundamentally different.

There’s a 4-inch LCD vari-angle screen for compiling your shots and it allows you to view aspect ratios, navigate menus and view camera settings using overlays for the first time. It will record audio to an SD card via the 3.5mm input (and you can monitor audio levels on the LCD). You don’t have to settle for a 16:9 aspect ratio, with ‘Extended Gate’ recording through an 11% larger frame that includes the 14:9 ratio, so your output can better fit modern displays. These are features we take for granted in today’s digital cameras, but are completely new to the Super 8 format. It’s Super 8 made easy.

Sadly, this also involves using the micro USB port for charging. From 2024, the EU standard will be for all phones, tablets and cameras to use the USB-C connector, not micro USB. This could prove to be a problem if Kodak wants to introduce its Super 8 cameras to the mass market.

Overall, this is an excitingly upgraded and improved Super 8 experience… at a price.

price of nostalgia

The Kodak Super 8 camera will launch first in the US, priced at $5,495. When it was first announced in 2016, the estimated cost was between $400 and $750. Obviously, there’s a lot more going on than just inflation.

What’s inside the pelisse is shown in the picture below; Camera, 6mm lens, pistol grip, one Kodak Tri-X film cartridge, plus accessories. Each cartridge holds 50 feet of motion picture film, equivalent to approximately three minutes of record time, depending on the frame rate – the Super 8 mm camera can shoot at 24 and 25 fps, as well as 18 and 36 fps Can shoot up and down with the crank, another exciting new feature.

There are plans to make the camera available in other countries, and you can register your interest on the Kodak website via the Sign to Buy option.

Comments about the new Super 8 camera range range from inspired to disappointing. Ultimately, it’s hard to pin down how expensive it is, as someone wrote on a camera forum, “the price of nostalgia.” At $5,500 without taking into account the cost of the film and if you need to pay to get it developed, it feels like a niche product, hopefully something different enough for people to consider it in 2023 . After all, it’s more expensive than most of the best video cameras today.

Romantics will say there’s something about Super 8 that can’t be replicated digitally – you have to try it. The new camera somewhat modernizes the shooting experience of the much-loved film format. However, the world has also moved on. Can Kodak justify such a high cost? I would love to try the Kodak Super 8mm camera, but with the price going up, something tells me I’ll never get the chance.

