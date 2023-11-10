Koç Holding cancels deal with Ford, LG Energy Solution for Turkish battery JV

By Ebru Tuncay and Hekyong Yang

ANKARA/SEOUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s Koç Holding said on Friday it had canceled an earlier agreement with Ford and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) for a joint venture to make battery cells for commercial electric vehicles. Have given.

The three companies signed a non-binding agreement in February to form a joint venture to build one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery cell facilities near the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Given the current pace of electric vehicle adoption, the timing is not opportune for battery cell investments,” Koç Holding said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

“Ford and Koç Holding will remain committed to supporting electric vehicle production at Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant and will evaluate potential battery cell investments in the future in line with the dynamics of the electric vehicle market,” it said.

LGES, which supplies EV batteries to Ford, General Motors, Tesla and others, said the three companies had mutually agreed to cancel the plan due to the current pace of consumer electrification adoption.

“LG Energy Solutions and Ford are working together on a plan to support battery cell production for this EV from LG Energy Solutions’ existing operations, building on the companies’ long-standing business relationship,” LGES said in a statement. will expand.”

In October, LGES warned that revenue growth would slow in 2024 due to global economic uncertainties affecting the outlook for EV sales, joining a growing number of automakers and suppliers expressing caution about EV demand. Was.

There are concerns higher financing costs as interest rates rise and slower growth in major economies like China and Europe will impact car buyers.

LGES has production sites in the United States, South Korea, China, Poland, Indonesia and Canada.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay in Ankara and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Writing by Hüseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dianne Craft)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com