The five-time NBA champion and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

A five and a half meter bronze statue of Kobe Bryant has been erected outside the Los Angeles Lakers arena, in honor of the late basketball superstar player.

The 1800-kilogram statue depicts Bryant in a white No. 8 jersey with his right index finger raised – a depiction of his famous walk off the court after his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.

It is the first of three statues that will be built in honor of the five-time NBA champion and top scorer in Lakers history.

Another statue will depict Bryant in his number 24 jersey, which he wore in the second half of his career, and a third statue will depict Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Had died along with other people.

“This statue may look like Kobe, but in reality, it looks like excellence. What does discipline look like? What commitment looks like,” said former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “It captures a person frozen in time, while also acknowledging that the reason there is an idol in the first place is because that person is timeless. .

He said, “We have all come here today to honor a man who represents not only extraordinary sporting achievement, but also the eternal values ​​that inspire us all to not only become better but also our Inspires you to work hard to be the best.”

The statue was unveiled in a ceremony attended by dozens of Lakers greats and hundreds of season ticket holders.

Team owner Jenny Buss said, “I think about Kobe constantly, and I miss him and Gigi more than words can say.”

“But today, I am filled with joy because, in the future, I know fans will gather here in the shadow of this statue next to this building where Kobe gave us so many memories, and we will share that he was there for us. What matters”.

Bryant retired in 2016 after spending a 20-year career with the Lakers. He is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points, and his accolades include 18 NBA All-Star selections and two NBA Finals MVP awards.

