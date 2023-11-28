Knowledge: Your Passport to Operational Sustainability

CEO of KMS lighthouse, Leading the company’s vision to disrupt the knowledge management market.

People are packing their bags and heading to global destinations in large numbers which is making the travel and tourism industry feel optimistic for the first time in years. Leisure travel bookings have increased by more than 30% compared to 2019, representing an impressive 25% year-on-year growth between 2022 and 2023. Whether revisiting favorite destinations or planning to check another site off their bucket list, travelers are once again spending billions on hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals and package vacations.

While some experts predict demand will decline slightly as the year ends, most agree that the industry remains bullish, with the travel and tourism market projected to show an annual growth rate of approximately 4.5% through 2027.

too much too soon? Travel industry faces pressure from boom times

The travel industry was badly hit by the pandemic, causing significant loss in employment, revenue and overall economic contribution. So, it’s no surprise that everyone is having a bit of a celebration on this strong rally.

However, the increase in travel presents unique challenges. This may soon be considered too soon of a good thing for several reasons, including the need for optimization:

• New global health and safety protocols and regulations.

• Changing preferences, behavior and expectations of travelers post-COVID.

• The need to rebuild consumer confidence, particularly in relation to health and safety measures.

• Revised supply chain and inventory management processes.

• Shortage of staff which is sometimes severe. For example, 79% percent of American hotels say they are understaffed, with a quarter of them saying there is a strong need for experienced personnel.

• A new reality that requires crisis management plans for potential future disruptions.

That’s a lot of pressure for any industry. As the travel and tourism industry enjoys this much-needed resurgence, they are also faced with logistical and operational challenges that can impact service quality, customer satisfaction and brand reputation. No matter what sector companies are in, most have had to scale up their operations, rehire and train personnel and provide exceptional customer service to travelers with travel dreams and aspirations.

One way to deal with the complexities behind the scenes is to centralize organizational knowledge, ensuring that business recovery and growth is strategic, sustainable and customer-focused.

Knowledge management in travel: the path to sustainable development

Knowledge management (KM) can be vital in helping the travel and tourism industry chart a path towards sustainable growth, especially during the post-pandemic travel surge.

Industry knowledge generally falls into five categories.

task-specific knowledge, such as what staff need to know to check in a guest or make a reservation. This information is typically contained in the employee manual.

tacit knowledge Gained over time through personal experience, which phrases can be used to calm a frustrated customer.

customer knowledge Such as frequency of stay, demographic data and customer preferences.

network related knowledge About competitors, vendors and partners.

market knowledge Helps companies better understand the market in which they operate.

The entire purpose of KM is to provide team members with the information and expertise needed to perform their work to the best of their abilities. To get the most out of that knowledge, it’s important to have a system in place that employees can use to effectively access, document, share, and leverage it. Here’s how to do it.

Break silos, embrace multichannel

The more people you have that want to travel, the more important efficient communication becomes. The shift from isolated information silos to a multichannel approach ensures that every department shares the same information effectively. For example, if a cruise is canceled due to vessel maintenance issues, you can ensure that customer service proactively reaches out to assist passengers with alternative arrangements, and the marketing team communicates information about the trip. Stops sending promotional emails. Both departments have synchronized, real-time information that helps them provide the most seamless customer experience.

Provide services to teams and passengers through

A long-term scenario of the pandemic is that some travelers will still need to follow COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules. Customer service agents may call repeatedly to ask about a destination’s specific entry requirements and security protocols. Or customers can visit the FAQs on the self-service portal to find out what they need to do. Utilizing knowledge for both internal and external use streamlines operations and enhances customer experiences, showcasing a brand as a trusted travel partner.

Empower passengers through self-service

Empowered travelers are those who can easily obtain information and resolve issues independently. A well-structured knowledge base allows customers to self-service information such as bookings, destination guides, emergency contacts and safety protocols, reducing the burden on customer service agents and increasing passenger autonomy and satisfaction.

Increase agent efficiency and customer interaction

KM is a customer service agent’s tool And support system. Using a strong knowledge base, agents can efficiently address the surge in customer queries via chat, phone and online ordering. For example, during peak travel season, you can equip team members with instant knowledge about inventory, alternative options, and troubleshooting steps, helping them assist customers without having to ask for information from different departments. This instant access to relevant, useful information enables them to provide quick and accurate assistance, improving the quality of interactions.

It is important to create a crisis management policy and maintain compliance and security protocols. Companies that cater to niche markets such as solo female travelers or adventure eco-tourism can develop tailored packages, resources and services that enhance the travel experiences of these demographics.

Knowledge: Your Passport to Operational Sustainability

Each of these scenarios highlights how knowledge management can be woven into the fabric of operations and customer engagement in the travel and tourism industry, highlighting the ways in which companies can improve service delivery, operational efficiency and customer Can increase satisfaction.

As travelers eagerly return to the sky, sea, roads and rail, travel-focused businesses should take advantage of the resurgence by investing in solutions that manage knowledge across their organizations. These brands can meet the challenges of the travel boom while building a flexible, adaptable and sustainable framework that ensures continued success in a constantly evolving industry landscape.

