Knowledge management is broken: Here's how generative AI can fix it

Pertu Ojansu is CEO and co-founder happy Intranet.

Today’s C-suite priorities are multiple and often conflicting. When Deloitte researchers asked more than 1,300 executives to choose which of the 10 core business priorities they are focusing on in June 2022, more than 60% chose at least seven and a quarter of them Chose all 10.

Leaders are grappling with social issues that are changing the way we work, while meeting the challenges of an increasingly volatile business environment. They need to focus on important change projects, while keeping their customers happy and their employees engaged.

It’s no surprise that knowledge management – ​​a company’s greatest asset – is often left to the wayside.

The flow of knowledge in organizations has broken down.

Most companies have an abundant supply of knowledge. For the last 10 years, the focus has been on creating documentation ranging from processes and policies to governance requirements. And Fortune Business Insights analysts estimate the global document management systems market to be worth $16.42 billion by 2029.

But knowledge is no good to anyone if it is not available to those who need it because it is sitting in organizational silos. Even when companies have systems in place for document storage and organization, it doesn’t mean employees can find the information they need. In the 2021 survey, 29% of respondents said it was “difficult, or nearly impossible, to extract the knowledge needed for daily work” from their company’s knowledge base.

One thing is clear: for businesses that want to remain competitive in a world where knowledge is everything, this needs to change.

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize knowledge management.

Over the next few years, AI is expected to fundamentally change everything from financial services to healthcare – and knowledge management is no exception. Generative AI tools have the potential to solve three major problems in knowledge management: creating and applying knowledge, storing and retrieving knowledge, and distributing knowledge across an organization.

knowledge creation

ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history due to its ability to generate content in a matter of seconds. And we can use the same types of tools to create knowledge for use within an organization.

Of course, generic AI can’t generate knowledge out of thin air – but creating organizational knowledge is rarely a matter of crafting it from scratch. Mostly, it is about combining and reconfiguring existing information. In other words, we’re actually talking about the creation Material-Something we already know AI excels at.

Generative AI tools can also help organizations extract previously unknown connections and insights from sources such as phone transcripts, emails, chats, and CRM systems. Based on these records, generic AI can make accurate determinations What Knowledge that can be presented to each specific individual.

To explain what this means in practice, picture this: Every day, every employee can be greeted with a specially tailored summary of news, events and action items. They Need to see—put together by generative AI. This personalized approach will ensure that every employee has access to the necessary knowledge without being overwhelmed by irrelevant news and information.

And the powers of generative AI are not limited to applying knowledge within an organization. Theoretically, generic AI could identify best practices across many businesses. This means that employees can apply AI-generated templates that are tried and tested not only by their coworkers but also by their peers in other organizations.

store of knowledge

Most organizations already store huge amounts of knowledge. But the more knowledge you have, the more difficult it is to properly organize, classify, store and retrieve it.

Generative AI tools can help organizations extract knowledge from large datasets and record it for future use. For example, employees can use generative AI to find, organize, and summarize past examples of the same problem across hundreds of documents – and turn these into actionable insights.

Generative AI can also use an organization’s existing knowledge and communication flows to learn over time what documents and messages to bring to a user’s attention. An easy example is Google’s Gmail algorithm, which automatically suggests email recipients based on the built-in social groups it detects.

And generative AI can also enhance knowledge retrieval by enabling interactions between workers and company knowledge – virtually. Natural language processing tools designed specifically for organisations, like internal ChatGPT, mean that employees can get the right answers straight away rather than relying on search engines which may bring up irrelevant results. This not only provides knowledge workers with access to the right information for specific situations but also makes the process seamless and easy.

knowledge distribution

There are many barriers to knowledge sharing within organizations, especially large or distributed organizations. Employees may be able to share knowledge effectively with their closest coworkers or people who work in the same physical location – but sharing becomes more difficult across different functions, locations, and even time zones. .

Generative AI can help break down these barriers. First, AI can bring together people who are working on similar problems in different locations. Without this technology, space-separated colleagues might not have even realized they were facing similar challenges. Generative AI can also be used to build more interconnected knowledge systems, giving managers a better understanding of the knowledge that exists within their organizations and the gaps within it.

AI cannot fix knowledge management by itself.

Just as deploying Slack or Microsoft Teams won’t magically solve your organization’s challenges with internal communications, AI alone isn’t enough to transform your knowledge management practices. Organizations that are serious about change will need to develop strategies and processes to use the tools effectively. Communication tools aren’t helpful if employees don’t know how to use them, and AI is useless if leaders don’t promote understanding of it throughout the organization.

Most of all, leaders need to show their people that knowledge management is a key priority – AI or no AI.

