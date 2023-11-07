Know the right funding model when looking for investors for your business

Ask most entrepreneurs what their biggest challenge is, and there’s a good chance they’ll list investment and access to funding at the top.

This is also particularly true in many of Africa’s largest entrepreneurial markets.

For example, in a survey released earlier this year by the Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Africa (EO), almost half of South African entrepreneurs said they do not get enough funding from the public or private sectors.

Meanwhile, another survey released by East Africa Com found 59 percent of East African entrepreneurs listed lack of access to investors as a significant business obstacle.

Similarly, the 2021 EFINA report found that 70 percent of Nigerian startups and scale-ups struggled to access finance post-COVID-19.

As important as it is to improve access to that funding, it is equally important that entrepreneurs identify the funding model that best suits their business needs.

Ultimately, the wrong funding model can mean that entrepreneurs will dilute too much of their equity in the business or take on too much debt. But what do those funding models look like? And what benefits does each model offer?

debt vs equity

The first distinction that all entrepreneurs should understand is the difference between debt and equity-based financing.

Debt-based financing involves borrowing money from lenders, usually at interest. For some businesses, this may mean borrowing from traditional financial institutions such as banks.

Others may turn to private lenders instead. No matter how well or poorly the business performs, the money loaned will have to be paid back. That said, this ensures that entrepreneurs maintain greater control over their businesses.

On the other hand, equity financing involves selling ownership shares (equity) in the company to investors such as shareholders or venture capitalists.

Although this does not create any obligation to repay any money, it does mean that the entrepreneurs’ stake in the business is reduced. And because they are part owners, they may not have complete control over how the business is run.

Choosing whether to adopt one approach or the other (or a combination of the two), depends largely on the company’s financial condition, risk tolerance, and its willingness to retain control or share ownership with outside investors.

beyond the basics

Beyond those basics, most organizations offering funding will offer a range of funding models. These include, but are not limited to:

Senior Debt Finance: Senior debt is the highest priority debt of the company which must be repaid first during bankruptcy. This type of financing is usually secured against some type of collateral (e.g. the company’s physical assets), although it may also be unsecured. In the event of bankruptcy or if the loan defaults, the collateral of a secured senior credit facility may be sold to cover the debt. Holders of unsecured senior debt can file claims against the general assets of the company.

Unitranche Finance: Unitranche finance combines different forms of debt held by a business into one loan. Under this form of financing, the borrower pays a compound interest rate and has a predictable repayment schedule that can be tailored to the borrower’s needs. Unitranche financing can enable medium-sized companies to access financing that would be impossible to obtain from a bank.

Second Lien Finance: Second lien loans are secured loans that rank equally for payment with senior loans and share the same security package. Second-lien loans are not loans subject to first-lien loans, relying only on the capital pledged to secure the loan. This means that in the event of bankruptcy, the second lien takes precedence over the senior debt in receiving income from the shared collateral.

Mezzanine Finance: Mezzanine finance is a hybrid form of financing that includes aspects of debt and equity-based funding. In addition to being used for expansion or recapitalization, mezzanine finance can be used for acquisitions of other businesses, management buyouts, and to reduce equity dilution. Companies typically consider mezzanine financing to finance business goals when they have reached their senior debt borrowing limits or want to preserve future senior debt capacity.

Choosing the Right Model

Knowing what these different models include and what they are used for will help entrepreneurs figure out which one is best for them. That said, it’s worth breaking it down a bit further. When deciding whether to pursue a model, entrepreneurs should consider their capital needs, risk tolerance, how much (if any) ownership and control they are willing to give up, the cost of capital, and the negotiated terms offered by the lender. Investor.

For example, if the business’s capital needs are relatively low, a traditional bank loan or senior loan may be the best option. On the other hand, if the business is on an aggressive growth path, it may be more inclined to adopt riskier funding such as mezzanine finance.

Fortunately, businesses are not alone when it comes to making such choices. A good lender or investment institution will work with the company to find the best funding structure for it. However, even with that help, it is still important that the business conduct a thorough financial analysis, inquire about the terms of each financing option, and make a decision that suits the company’s goals and risk profile.

The author is Corporate Communications Manager at Norsaid Capital

Source: www.bing.com