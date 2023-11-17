US Mars Inc has acquired British chocolate maker Hotel Chocolate for £534 million – but it will still operate out of the UK.

Hotel Chocolat is set to become part of the family-owned Mars business, as the British specialist chocolate maker bows to the US food giant to help it grow internationally, generating handsome profits for its founders .

Hotel Chocolat shares rose in early deals after the two companies announced a £534 million (€611 million) takeover on Thursday. They were trading at 364 pence, close to the cash offer price of 375 pence per share recommended by the UK company’s board.

The offer represents a 170% premium over Hotel Chocolat’s closing price on Wednesday.

“We think this is a knock-out bid,” Peel Hunt analysts said. They also said that they were not expecting any counter-bids.

Hotel Chocolat CEO Angus Thirlwell and co-founder Peter Harris, who both own 27% of the company’s equity, have said they will accept the offer, meaning the deal would net them around £144 million, according to LSEG data. Will earn Rs.

What Hotel Chocolate is bringing to Mars’ portfolio

Established 20 years ago, Hotel Chocolat’s stated aim was to make chocolate exciting and it has succeeded in bringing ethical, affordable luxury to the British high street with over 130 stores.

But it has not all been plain sailing. The offer of 375 pence is where shares were trading in April 2022 and well below the high of 540 pence seen at the end of 2021, before it was hit by failed expansion efforts and the cost-of-living crisis that hit UK sales. Had caused harm.

Taking Hotel Chocolat’s Billionaire shortbread and champagne chocolate truffles further has proven difficult so far, and Thirlwell said he has taken the company as far as he could as a small independent player.

He plans to lead the company for the next five years under family ownership of Mars, the home of M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles.

Although he said the Hotel Chocolate brand is making progress in Japan and the US despite past setbacks, the company will soon need to establish manufacturing and build infrastructure in those markets, which will require capital and resources.

“The partnership with Mars opens up the possibility that those things will be much easier and faster,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

Asked how Hotel Chocolat, its luxury hotel on a cocoa estate in St. Lucia, with its chocolate cookbooks and inventions that shun sugar in favor of cocoa, would fare under multinational Mars, Thirlwell said he was committed to sustainability. Were confident about cultural fit, citing commitments and quality.

“This is something that’s about growth. It’s not about cutting costs or anything like that,” he said. He also said he expected all 3,000 Hotel Chocolat employees to be retained.

This deal is expected to be completed by the end of January.

