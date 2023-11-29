NEW YORK – It was easy.

The Knicks needed an emphatic win over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets to be in optimal position to advance to the final day of the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

After two blowout wins over the Hornets early in the season, the Knicks recorded their third win on Tuesday with a 115-92 victory that moved them to a 3-1 record in group stage play.

As of the final buzzer, the Knicks have clinched either a wild card spot or one of the top three Eastern Conference spots which determines the teams advancing to the next round.

The final decision will be taken when all the teams complete their games on Tuesday.

And without All-Star guard LaMelo Ball — the engine powering the high-octane Hornets attack — Charlotte was shut out from the opening tip.

Ball averaged 33 points in the first two meetings between the Knicks and Hornets but was sidelined for a long period of time with an ankle injury.

Without him, the Hornets, who have one of the four worst records in the Eastern Conference, did not reach the 80-point mark until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Knicks, meanwhile, handled business like a team that knew $500,000 was at stake. That amount – half a million smacks – is given to each player on a team that wins the NBA Cup for the first time, in addition to the regular season mirroring the FIBA ​​World Cup format.

While RJ Barrett was on the mic, Julius Randle told his teammates they need to put up points

,[The In-Season Tournament] was fun. It makes the game more competitive,” Randle said in a walk-off interview. “It keeps you busy. So thanks to the league for coming up with this.”

The Knicks came out like a team hungry for extra cash and took a 29-13 lead in the first quarter thanks to Julius Randle, who shouldered the chest of any available opponent and was missing all night.

Had Randle connected on body-opposite passes to his teammates after the Hornets defense collapsed on his drive to the rim, he could have had a triple. He finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds on the night, along with only three dimes.

And after complaining of feeling deprived on offense, backup forward Josh Hart scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field. He hit two-of-three shots from downtown — a welcome sight for a player who shot 52 percent with the Knicks last season but shot 29 percent from downtown last season.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller led his team with 18 points, and Terry Rozier scored 11 points on 16 shot attempts. Charlotte cut the Knicks’ double-digit lead down to just one in the third quarter before the Knicks stormed back into the game.

“I think we got into the paint and sprayed the ball and passed it,” Randle said. “We just started making the right plays.”

Immanuel Quickley also scored 23 points off the bench, including a flurry of fourth-quarter buckets that increased the Knicks’ point differential.

highlight of the night

Quickley missed a step-back three late in the fourth quarter, and Mitchell Robinson palmed the miss midair with one hand and knocked it down with two. Josh Hart could not believe what he saw and looked at the Jumbotron, putting his hand on his head for confirmation. The Garden crowd erupted and the Hornets immediately called a timeout.

Hart also caught the eye of Knicks owner James Dolan, who was sitting in his usual baseline seat Tuesday.

next

The Knicks have a back-to-back matchup: at home against the Detroit Pistons, then on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

Source