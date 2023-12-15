Not for distribution by American news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, BC / AccessWire / December 14, 2023 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V:KG; FRA:LBDP; OTCQB:KDKGF) (“Klondike Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in its news release dated November 27, 2023, the Offering is being raised by $350,000 to raise gross proceeds up to $1,100,000, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, in the aggregate of the flow-through funds. (through non-brokered private placements (“Financing”) and non-flow-through funds (“Non-Flow-Through Placements”).

The Flow-Through Placement will involve the sale of Flow-Through Units at a price of $0.09 per Flow-Through Unit, with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one common share which is a “flow-through” share for Canadian income tax purposes. , and one share purchase warrant.

The non-flow-through placement will involve the sale of units at a price of $0.08 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant.

Each Share Purchase Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per Common Share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue.

A finder’s fee may be paid on the gross proceeds of the financing.

The financing can be closed in installments. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing to continue exploration and development of the Company’s Yukon properties, as well as for general working capital.

All securities will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day after the closing date.

On behalf of Klondike Gold Corp.

“Peter Tallman”

peter tallman

President and CEO

for more information:

Telephone: (604) 609-6138

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

