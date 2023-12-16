Vancouver, BC / AccessWire / December 15, 2023 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG);(FRA:LBDP);(OTCQB:KDKGF) (“Klondike Gold” or the “Company”) Is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 14, 2023. The company elected five directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, Steven Brunelle and Anne Labelle.

The shareholders approved all other matters proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Co. LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the company’s auditors, approval of the company’s stock option plan, and the company’s new restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan. Approval included. ,

About Klondike Gold Corp.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company advancing its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon, one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along a 55 kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometre gold mineralization has been identified in both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, in addition to other targets. The Company has identified a Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 inferred and 112,000 inferred gold ounces.1, a milestone first for the Klondike district. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 sq km property, accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads, located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Trondèque Hwech’in First Nation traditional territory.

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by an independent qualified individual, Mark Jutras, P.Eng., M.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc. Was prepared by. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate titled “Technical Report on NI 43-101 Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada” has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca since November 10, 2022. See news release 16 December 2022.

