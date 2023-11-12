Klarna and Affirm are having a great week. techcrunch

welcome back Interchange, where we take a look at the hottest fintech news from the past week. If you would like to receive The Interchange straight to your inbox every Sunday, please note Here to sign up! Due to the US holiday, this is an abridged version.

Buy Now, Pay Later

Both Klarna and Affirm – known primarily for buy now, pay later businesses – revealed their quarterly results this week. And he did not disappoint.

Affirm reported that its fiscal first quarter revenue increased 37% year over year to $497 million, while gross merchandise volume increased 28% to $5.6 billion during the same period. And that resulted in a big boost for its stock, which climbed to $27.16 on November 9. However, it lost some of its gains on November 10 and was trading at just over $22 that afternoon.

Klarna, meanwhile, reported revenue of 6 billion krona ($549.9 million), up nearly 30% from 4.6 billion krona ($421.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022. The company also recorded an operating result of 130 million krona ($11.9 million). A huge improvement on 2.12 billion krona ($192.6 million) Loss one year ago. (All currency conversions use current SEC-USD values.)

Both companies reported fewer delinquencies, meaning they lost less money on people who didn’t pay. This is good news for both companies and the space.

Speaking of Klarna, Alex and I teamed up to report on Klarna’s confirmation that it is moving toward an initial public offering. We discussed what’s next, and what could happen if IPOs are a successful way to raise capital again. Read more.

weekly news

Reporter Annie Njanja has been with Flutterwave for over a year, since the African fintech company was accused by the Kenyan government of allegedly engaging in money laundering and fraud. This week, we got an update that the company is now out of the woods after a court ruled that the country’s asset recovery agency can withdraw its case against Flutterwave. Annie breaks it all down for you.

Mary Ann and Alex Wilhelm devoted some equity time discussing the encouraging signs being seen within the fintech industry. He hit some mega-rounds that we haven’t seen in a while. The pair also discussed Klarna’s solid third quarter results, from which we saw Simon Taylor’s take on X.

And now on to earnings, Klarna and Affirm weren’t the only ones to deliver good news in the third quarter:

Dave’s third-quarter net loss improved 47% quarter-on-quarter, while monthly transacting members increased 6% to 1.9 million.

Flywire’s third-quarter revenue increased 29.5% year over year, with CEO Mike Massaro saying in a statement that the company “generated its highest quarter of revenue and adjusted EBITDA ever.”

Payoneer reported record revenue of $208 million for the quarter and experienced 5% active ideal customer profile growth year over year.

At Robinhood, the investment company reported that total net revenue increased 29% year over year to $467 million as customer subscriptions grew to more than 1.3 million, with 100,000 added in the third quarter alone.

Meanwhile, getting good credit is not easy, which is why some fintech companies have focused on preparing children and teens to succeed in this area. For example, in August, Greenlight launched its Greenlight Family Cash Mastercard. Now Stepp has one. CEO CJ McDonald Tweeted Late last week the company launched Step Black, a rewards card for Gen Z set to build credit without debt. Via email, MacDonald said the card is “the world’s first secure Visa Signature Rewards card” and that a waitlist of more than 100,000 has accumulated over the past two months. It is a 17 gram metal card with features like no minimum credit limit, $500 annual benefit and up to 8x cashback. You might remember that Step announced a 5% interest rate on its savings account in May, and Step Black holders will get that rate up to $1 million FDIC-insured, too. – Christine

