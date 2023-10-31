KKR completes deal to buy Simon & Schuster

Private equity firm KKR on Monday completed the acquisition of Simon & Schuster, one of the largest and most prestigious publishing houses in the United States, in a major shakeup in the publishing industry.

Simon & Schuster’s previous owner, Paramount, agreed in August to sell the publisher to KKR for $1.62 billion, making KKR, which has been expanding its media holdings, a major player in the book business.

When the deal was announced, Simon & Schuster executives said they were optimistic about the company’s plans, which included expanding the publishing house’s business.

“They plan to invest in us and make us even greater than before,” Simon & Schuster Chief Executive John Karp said in a previous interview with . “What more could a publishing company want?”

Many in the industry were also encouraged by the involvement of consultant Richard Sarnoff in KKR’s media deals. Sarnoff is a well-known figure in the field of publishing, and previously held positions at Bertelsmann, the company that owns Penguin Random House, and served as president of the Association of American Publishers, a trade group.

KKR also plans to introduce a profit-sharing model that would give Simon & Schuster employees an ownership stake in the company, a common benefit in publishing. KKR has used the program, which it designed to increase engagement among employees, at companies such as audiobook publisher RBMedia, which KKR acquired in 2018 and sold this year.

Karp wrote in a letter, “Although many of us already feel ownership of our work, by sharing in ownership of the company, we will be a magnet for the best publishing talent, and help shape our collective future.” Our voice will be greater.” Employees were sent on Monday.

For Simon & Schuster, which is nearly 100 years old and publishes powerhouse authors like Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward, the deal is closing at a time when the company’s profits have been stronger than most of its competitors. Is.

Closing the deal also ends a long and tumultuous process that began when Paramount (then called ViacomCBS) put the company up for sale in 2020. An agreement was reached to sell Simon & Schuster to rival Penguin Random House, the nation’s largest book publisher. For $2.18 billion. The deal fell apart after the Biden administration challenged the sale in court on antitrust grounds.

With a private equity owner, Simon & Schuster is likely to see greater investment in its business than in recent years. KKR has said it plans to accelerate Simon & Schuster’s growth in international markets, grow into new genres domestically and expand its distribution business.

Additionally, there are some aspects of marriage that can prove tricky. Publishing is unpredictable and moves slowly, as books can take months or years to be ready, while private equity companies want to see rapid growth and profitability.

