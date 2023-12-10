Most readers will already know that KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) stock is up 2.2% over the past three months. However, the company’s financials look a bit inconsistent and market results are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning the stock could go in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on KKB Engineering Berhad’s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is using the company’s capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company’s shareholders.

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on equity can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KKB Engineering Berhad is:

8.7% = RM39m ÷ RM455m (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the annual profit. This means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company earned MYR0.09 profit.

Why is ROE important for earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else is equal, companies that have both high returns on equity and high profit retention generally have higher growth rates than companies that do not have the same characteristics.

Side-by-side comparison of KKB Engineering Berhad’s earnings growth and 8.7% ROE

When you first look at it, KKB Engineering Berhad’s ROE doesn’t look that attractive. However, the fact that its ROE is much higher than the industry average of 6.8% doesn’t go unnoticed by us. But given KKB Engineering Berhad’s five-year net income decline of 11% over the last five years, we might reconsider. Remember, the company’s ROE is a bit low to begin with, just higher than the industry average. So, this is one way to explain declining earnings.

That being said, we compared KKB Engineering Berhad’s performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that the company grew its earnings by 2.5%, over the same 5-year period the industry grew its earnings by 2.5%. The rate is increased.

past earnings growth

The basis of valuing a company is largely linked to its earnings growth. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in a company’s expected earnings growth (or decline). This helps them determine whether the stock is positioned for a bright or bleak future. What is KKB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KKB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is KKB Engineering Berhad using its retained earnings effectively?

With a high three-year average payout ratio of 60% (which means 40% of profits are retained), the majority of KKB Engineering Berhad’s profits are being paid out to shareholders, which explains the company’s declining earnings. . The business is left with only a small pool of capital to reinvest – a vicious cycle that does not benefit the company in the long run. You can view the 2 risks we identified for KKB Engineering Berhad by visiting our risk dashboard Free here on our platform.

Additionally, KKB Engineering Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, meaning that the company’s management is determined to pay dividends, even if it means little or no growth in earnings. . Based on the latest analyst estimates, we found that the company’s future payout ratio is expected to remain stable at 53% over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that KKB Engineering Berhad’s future ROE will be 8.1% which is again similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about KKB Engineering Berhad. On one hand, the company has a good rate of return, however, its earnings growth numbers are quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, low retained earnings are hindering growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we find that the company is expected to see a huge improvement in its earnings growth rate. Take a look at this to learn more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts Free Report on the company’s analyst forecasts to learn more.

