KJ Labs and AGII Announce $25 Million Commitment to Develop AI-Powered Products for the Lithosphere (Litho) Ecosystem

The strategic partnership aims to leverage the scalability and high-performance capabilities of the Lithosphere (Litho) ecosystem’s blockchain to create innovative solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence. By combining KaJ Labs’ expertise in decentralized technology with AGII’s advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration seeks to advance the development of Web3 applications.

“Our joint commitment with AGII represents an important step toward unlocking the potential of AI in the lithosphere (litho) ecosystem,” said J.King Kassar, CEO of KJ Labs. “Together, we are dedicated to building the next generation of AI-powered products that will benefit diverse industries and drive adoption of blockchain technology across the lithosphere (Litho) ecosystem.”

The $25 million investment will fund the research, development and deployment of AI-powered products designed for the network of lithosphere (Litho) ecosystems. These products will span a range of applications including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, gaming, and more.

