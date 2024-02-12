February 12, 2024
KJ Labs and AGII Announce Million Commitment to Develop AI-Powered Products for the Lithosphere (Litho) Ecosystem


New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2024) – KJ Labs, a decentralized research organization, and AGII, a Web3 AI platform, announcing their joint commitment of $25 million to develop AI-powered products Feeling proud. For the lithosphere (litho) ecosystem.

4c2af5af3769d644ac6d8aebeaf992354c2af5af3769d644ac6d8aebeaf99235

Gateway to AI Innovation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/197578_98.jpg

The strategic partnership aims to leverage the scalability and high-performance capabilities of the Lithosphere (Litho) ecosystem’s blockchain to create innovative solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence. By combining KaJ Labs’ expertise in decentralized technology with AGII’s advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration seeks to advance the development of Web3 applications.

“Our joint commitment with AGII represents an important step toward unlocking the potential of AI in the lithosphere (litho) ecosystem,” said J.King Kassar, CEO of KJ Labs. “Together, we are dedicated to building the next generation of AI-powered products that will benefit diverse industries and drive adoption of blockchain technology across the lithosphere (Litho) ecosystem.”

The $25 million investment will fund the research, development and deployment of AI-powered products designed for the network of lithosphere (Litho) ecosystems. These products will span a range of applications including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, gaming, and more.

For media inquiries please contact:

Dorothy Marley
KJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
[email protected]

Visit us on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/kajlabs
https://twitter.com/kajlabs

f328669b2a36b25129e803ca81e23a21f328669b2a36b25129e803ca81e23a21

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: www.bing.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

At least 50 Palestinians killed during rescue of 2 Israeli hostages in Gaza

February 12, 2024
Is generative AI overshadowing the proven workhorses of modern technology?

Is generative AI overshadowing the proven workhorses of modern technology?

February 12, 2024

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

At least 50 Palestinians killed during rescue of 2 Israeli hostages in Gaza

February 12, 2024
Is generative AI overshadowing the proven workhorses of modern technology?

Is generative AI overshadowing the proven workhorses of modern technology?

February 12, 2024
Elon Musk buys Twitter after then-CEO refuses to ban jet tracker: Report

Elon Musk buys Twitter after then-CEO refuses to ban jet tracker: Report

February 12, 2024
Spar Nord Bank A/S launches share buyback program

Spar Nord Bank A/S launches share buyback program

February 12, 2024
96b2a95f603866c28e00574448cae026

Here’s why Nzs Capital sold Amazon.com (AMZN)

February 12, 2024
KJ Labs and AGII Announce Million Commitment to Develop AI-Powered Products for the Lithosphere (Litho) Ecosystem

KJ Labs and AGII Announce $25 Million Commitment to Develop AI-Powered Products for the Lithosphere (Litho) Ecosystem

February 12, 2024