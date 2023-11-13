Caitlin Byers, capital access manager for Kiva Iowa, speaks at EntreFest 2022 on June 23 in Iowa City. More than $400,000 has been loaned to 68 small businesses through Kiva Iowa over the past two years. Nuboco manages the microlending program. (newboco)

Amy Dutton of Cedar Falls became a banker of sorts in 2011.

That’s when she discovered Kiva, a nonprofit “microlending” online website that allows individuals to loan small amounts of money to small entrepreneurs around the world who have limited access to capital.

Its motto is: “Make Loans.” Change a life.”

Amy Dutton, Kiva Lender

“I’ve always been interested in finding ways to help others succeed,” says Dutton, 54, regional director of the Small Business Development Center, so it was fun to use a small portion of my disposable income to help others. The idea was attractive.” University of Northern Iowa.

Since then, it has provided 38 microloans to entrepreneurs in 21 countries. Only one of his loans was in default.

Dan Turi, Kiva Lender

Dan Turi of Marion made his first Kiva loan in January 2013 to Ibrahim, a mechanic from Kenya who wanted to buy equipment and open his own garage.

“I liked the idea of ​​community-sourced microlending,” says Turi, 44, a corporate trainer at Involta in Cedar Rapids.

“When I started my business (at age 20), I was fortunate that I could rely on my parents for support,” he says. “If I had no one in those first few months, When the order would come, I could put it on their credit card and then pay the bill a month later. …Not every entrepreneur has that.

And starting in 2021, Dutton and Turi will be able to lend money to Iowans who want to start or expand a small business. That’s when Nubocco began managing Kiva Iowa in Cedar Rapids.

Since then, $429,500 in loans have been awarded to 68 small entrepreneurs through Kiva Iowa.

Globally, Kiva has 2.1 million lenders and has handled $2 billion in loans since 2005. The nonprofit says borrowers have a 95 percent chance of securing the financing they want.

Anyone can become a Kiva lender, providing loans for as little as $25. You fill out a lender account, read people’s profiles, choose a borrower, OK the loan through your credit card and wait to be repaid.

Dutton compared Kiva to a “revolving loan fund”.

“That’s the magic of the program,” she says. “Since my enrollment as a donor, I’ve only put $250 to $300 into donations. I borrow $25 and it is repaid, increasing my loan account balance. When it reaches $25, I take out another loan.

“Knowing that I can join forces with other people around the world to help someone else reach their goals or achieve a safer and more secure future is extremely rewarding.”

Turi also feels the same.

Over the years, he said, he has helped some entrepreneurs provide frequent updates to their lenders, allowing lenders “to know how their dollars were put to good use.” Most often, one or two updates occur, and then the loan enters repayment.

Phoebe Rios, owner of Rio Burritos in Cedar Rapids, received a Kiva Iowa loan to help purchase a sign for her restaurant at 5001 First Avenue SE. , He’s now a Kiva lender himself. (Presented)

‘Mighty’

Caitlin Byers, capital access manager for Kiva Iowa in New York, says the program is “one of the most powerful and sustainable ways to create economic and social well-being.”

Kiva loans are offered at zero interest and zero fees. A loan application is reviewed by the Kiva Iowa and US Kiva teams, ensuring borrowers are qualified, dedicated to starting and growing their business and able to repay a small loan.

Kaitlyn Byers, Kiva Iowa

Byers says Kiva Iowa, “supports local solutions and creates a partnership of mutual respect between lender and borrower. Whether you lend to friends in your community, or people around the world, or both, Kiva creates an opportunity to play a special role in someone else’s story.

“Whatever your role, being a Kiwan means being part of something bigger… creating a world where financial inclusion is in our hands – in the hands of all of us.”

Information about becoming a Kiva Iowa lender or borrower can be found here

an evening with kiva

What: A chance to meet Kiva Iowa’s small entrepreneurs

When: Tuesday, November 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Program at 6 pm

Where: Geocentric Café, 415 12th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

kiva iowa effect

Amount borrowed from 2021: $429,500

Funded Businesses: 68

Veteran-owned: 8

Handicap-Ownership: 6

LGBTQ+ owned: 10

Minority ownership: 78 percent

Women ownership: 67 percent

Source: Kiva Iowa

Comments: [email protected]

events of the week

In addition to the evening with Kiva Iowa on Tuesday, NewBoko has scheduled other events to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week in Cedar Rapids:

Full week: Free use of the co-working area at The Vault Coworking Space, 415 12th Avenue, SE, No. 201.

Wednesday: 1 Million Cup event with Jane Draper and her Happily Ever After Book Boutique, a pop-up bookstore focused on the romance genre, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Geocentric Cave, 415 12th Ave. SE.

Wednesday: Get ahead with Google Workshop on Reaching Customers Online, 3 to 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, 501 First St. SE. Pre-register on the coalition’s website.

Wednesday: Founders Fireside with BLX founder Bryce Lucasko and Eric Engelman, partner at ISA Ventures, on building a business in eastern Iowa, 3 to 5 p.m., Ideal Theater & Bar, 213 16th Ave. SE.

Friday: Conversations with Creatives over Coffee, 8 to 9 a.m., Cherry Building, 329 10th Ave. SE, No. 122.

Friday: Friday High-Fives to celebrate the week’s successes, 4 to 5 p.m., Sacred Cow Tavern, 1000 Seventh St. SE.

Source: www.thegazette.com