On Saturday night, Kiss will conclude the final performance of their “The End of the Road” farewell tour at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. But will this really be the end?

During their performance, the band’s current lineup – founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer – would leave the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves. After the change, Virtual Kiss will launch into a performance of “God Gave Rock and Roll to You”.

Cutting-edge technology will be used to tease a new chapter for the rock band: after 50 years of Kiss, the band is now interested in a kind of digital immortality.

Avatars was produced by George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, and in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. The two companies recently teamed up for the “ABBA Voyage” show in London, in which fans can attend a full concert by the Swedish band – as presented by their digital avatars.

PopHouse Entertainment CEO Per Sundin says this new technology allows Kiss to continue their legacy “for eternity” even after their last live performance. He says the band will not be on stage during the virtual performance because “that’s the point,” of the future-looking technology. “Kiss can have a concert in three cities on three different continents in one night. That’s what you can do with it.”

To create their digital avatars, who are depicted as a sort of superhero version of the band, Kiss performed in motion capture suits.

The use of this type of technology has become common in some sections of the music industry. In October K-pop star Mark Tuan partnered with Soul Machines to create an autonomous autonomous “digital twin” named “Digital Mark”. In doing so, Tuan became the first celebrity to add his likeness to OpenAI’s GPT integration, artificial intelligence technology that allows fans to engage in one-on-one interactions with Tuan’s avatar.

Espa, a K-pop girl group, often performs with their digital avatars – the quartet is seen as an octet with digital twins. Another girl group, Eternity, is made up entirely of virtual characters – no humans necessary.

“What we have achieved is wonderful, but it is not enough. The band deserves to exist because the band is bigger than us,” Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said in a roundtable interview. “It’s exciting for us to take the next step and see Kiss immortalized.”

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said, “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we never even dreamed of before.” “Technology is going to make Paul jump higher than ever before.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com