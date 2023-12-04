The famous rocker’s long kiss was finally sealed on Saturday night with a spectacular concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, very close to where it all began.

It’s never over until it’s over, it seems these days and new cutting-edge technology means, for legendary rockers Kiss, that time may never come.

The American band reunited over the weekend for a final farewell by playing two “End of the Road” concerts at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Their journey began 50 years ago, when four young New Yorkers, dreaming of becoming the biggest band in the world, took their guitars, amps and drums to a loft on 23rd Street.

While questions will always remain as to whether they achieved that ambition, there’s no doubt that Kiss easily became one of the world’s most recognizable groups thanks to their heady blend of glamorous eccentric visuals and ear-piercing audio.

Each member adopted a distinctive stage identity: Simmons’ Demon; Stanley the Starchild; Guitarist Ace Frehley Astronaut, and drummer Peter Chris Catman. The band honed their act with small club gigs, and by New Year’s Eve, had secured a support slot on the bill with Blue Öyster Cult. That night, while breathing fire, Simmons accidentally sets his hair on fire. (This happened several times over the years, to the extent that they stationed a roadie nearby with a wet towel.)

Who wants to live forever?

Modern-day health and safety regulations, and perhaps the advanced years of the original members, may have kept past historicity in mind, but the show is ready to move forward into the digital realm/metaverse/virtual world – take your pick.

During their performance, the band left the stage to reveal their digital avatars. After the change, the virtual kiss began in the performance of “God Gave Rock and Roll to You”.

Avatars were created george lucas‘ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, which was co-founded by Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, The two companies recently teamed up for the “ABBA Voyage” show in London, in which fans can attend a full concert by the Swedish band – as presented by their digital avatars.

The use of this type of technology has become common in some sections of the music industry. In October k pop Star Mark Tuan partnered with Soul Machines to create a seemingly automated “digital twin” named “Digital Mark”. In doing so, Tuan became the first celebrity to have his likeness added OpenAI’s GPT integration, artificial intelligence technology that allows fans to engage in one-on-one interactions with Tuan’s avatar.

“What we have achieved is wonderful, but it is not enough. The band deserves to exist because the band is bigger than us,” Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said in a roundtable interview. “It’s exciting for us to take the next step and see Kiss immortalized.”

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said, “We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we never even dreamed of before.” “Technology is going to make Paul jump higher than ever before.”

