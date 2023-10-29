Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing together. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I am Q3 2023 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. I would like to welcome everyone to the earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the teleconference, Kinsale’s management may make comments that reflect their intentions, beliefs and expectations for the future. As always, these forward-looking statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are listed in the company’s various SEC filings, including its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which should be reviewed carefully.

The company has filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission which includes a press release announcing its third quarter results. Kinsale’s management may also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures in the call today. Reconciliations of GAAP to these measures can be found in the press release available on the Company’s website at www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Kehoe, President and CEO of Kinsale. Please go ahead sir.

Michael Kehoe: Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Brian Petrucelli, our CFO; And Brian Haney, our COO; And I’ll make a few comments on each and then move on to any questions you may have. In the third quarter of 2023, Kinsale’s operating earnings per share increased by 103.6% and gross written premiums increased by 33% compared to the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the company posted a combined ratio of 74.8% and it posted an operating ROE of 32.1. % for 9 months. The company’s disciplined E&S underwriting and technology-enabled low cost strategy drives these results and allows us to generate attractive returns and take market share from competitors at the same time. We believe these gains have real durability, and as a result, we are optimistic about future prospects for both profitability and growth.

The E&S market is benefiting from business flows from standard companies and rate increases driven by inflation and tight underwriting conditions. Brian Haney will offer some commentary on underwriting conditions in a moment, but on the topic of top line premium growth, I would note that the fluctuation in our growth rate from the second to third quarter this year was due to normal quarter variability and the second to third Also due to a change in inflows to south-east wind-driven asset accounts by the quarter. Our growth rate in the 9 months this year is approximately 46%, which is largely in line with what we have experienced over the last 5 years, plus or minus 40% growth year-over-year. Our near-term outlook on the E&S market remains bullish.

Of course, we also want to remind investors that the extraordinary growth rates we have experienced over the last 5 years are an anomaly in a mature industry like property casualty insurance. Although we are optimistic about E&S market conditions for the remainder of 2023 and moving into 2024, we believe long-term growth rates for Kinsale will moderate in the 10% to 20% range because Market competition will become normal in the coming years. [indiscernible] This should always be a matter of concern for investors in a P&C insurance company. And as we’ve said in the past, at Kinsale, we try to set reserves for future claims conservatively so that we have a greater chance of setting aside more than enough and a steady stream of reserve excess as claims grow. There is a possibility of seeing the flow. be resolved in the coming years.

This focus on conservative reserves is particularly important in times of high inflation, which can put pressure on prior year reserve adequacy, as we have experienced some attrition on some of our longer tail lines of business in the years 2016 to 2018 . We believe that Kinsale’s reserves are more conservatively positioned now than at any time in our company’s history, and investors should have a high level of confidence in the Kinsale balance sheet. Finally, a quick update on our real estate project. As you recall, we purchased 2 office buildings and vacant land adjacent to our existing headquarters building in December of 2022 for $77.5 million. We closed the sale of 1 of those 2 buildings in the third quarter for $62 million, which resulted in a small gain. Process.

We will soon begin renovation of another large-scale vacant building and hope to occupy it within 2 years. Additionally, we expect to sell other development sites on adjacent properties over the next several years, which will provide additional returns on our investment. And with that, I will turn the call over to Brian Petrucelli.

A professional insurance broker discussing coverage plans with a small business owner.

Brian Petrucelli: Thanks, Mike. Another solid quarter with 33% growth in written premiums, very low CAT activity and growth in net income and net operating income of 130.8% and 103.6% respectively. Mike commented on the 32.1% operating return on equity for 9 months. We have approximately $155 million of unrealized losses net of taxes on a fixed income portfolio resulting from the high interest rate environment, and this temporarily reduces our cap equity. Operating return on equity for 9 months when our fixed income investments are held at cost is 27.4%. Again, as we said earlier, we intend to hold our fixed income investments to maturity and have the ability to. The 74.8% combined ratio for the quarter includes 3.2 points from net favorable prior year loss reserve growth compared to 5.1 points last year, primarily due to 0.5 points from cat loss in the quarter compared to 12.2 points in the third quarter last year. Came less than. From Hurricane Ian.

The 20.9% quarterly expense ratio is benefiting from higher ceding commissions from the company’s casualty and commercial property proportional reinsurance agreements, resulting in growth in both of those areas. This gain was slightly offset by higher variable compensation accrual during the quarter. To support continued strong revenue growth, we secured an additional $50 million in fixed rate debt during the quarter. It will be used as capital at the insurance company level. This should leave us in a good capital position for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Additionally, we used the proceeds from the real estate sale that Mike mentioned earlier to repay a good portion of our revolving credit facility. As a result, our debt to total cap ratio declined from approximately 21% to approximately 17.8% at the end of 2022.

On the investment side, continued growth in the investment portfolio and higher interest rates have resulted in a 95.5% increase in net investment income compared to the third quarter last year, with a gross return of 3.9% compared to 2.7% so far this year. % Last year. We are continuing to invest new money in short-term securities, with new money yields averaging between 5.5% and 6%, and durations falling slightly from 3.5 years to 2.9 years at the end of 2022. And finally, operating earnings per share have continued to improve, and were $3.31 per share for the quarter compared to $1.64 per share last year. And with that, I’ll turn it over to Brian Haney.

Brian Haney: Thanks, Brian. As Mike mentioned earlier, premiums increased 33% in the third quarter and 46% year-over-year. Additionally, the quarter’s growth rate was impacted by seasonality in the hurricane-affected property market. Insurers avoid effective dates during windy seasons if hurricanes are a major risk. That being said, the E&S market remains favorable with strong growth across most of our product lines. In addition to our commercial property division, we are seeing strong growth in our recreational, general casualty, excess casualty and commercial auto divisions. Products liability and management liability lagged in part due to more intense competition, particularly from MGAs, and in part due to the impact of the economy and higher interest rates.

Submission growth again remains strong, in the low 20% range, slightly higher than the first and second quarters. We use submissions as a leading indicator of growth, so we view the submission growth rate as a positive sign. We sell a wide range of products and the rates on those products do not increase in lockstep, but if we narrow it down to 1 number, we see actual rates increasing by about 6%. The property market is still increasing in total numbers. Rate changes will be much higher than average for the property. Changes in rates will vary for casualty divisions, but overall, will be above stable levels. It is important to emphasize that rate adequacy and rate variability are two different things. As our results demonstrate, our rates are more than adequate.

We are constantly reviewing our rates and adjusting them based on a number of considerations such as our target return on equity, market opportunities and changes in competition. In any case, we think the trade we have on the books today is the most accurately priced trade we have ever seen in our history. Inflation has come down to some extent, which has good and bad side effects. The good thing is that low inflation makes it easier to achieve the goal of conservative reserves, which are more likely to evolve favorably than unfavourably, the bad thing is that it leads to higher underlying exposures and higher audit premiums. Reduces the tailwind received from. We feel good about market conditions through year end and 2024. After that, we hope that at some point, the market will return to normal.

However, we believe our unique model will continue to deliver superior returns in any market, hard, soft or in between. Overall, it is a good quarter and we are happy with the results. And with that, I’ll turn it back over to Mike.

Michael Kehoe: Thanks, Brian. Operator, we are now ready for any questions in the queue.

Also check out the 40 Best-Selling Items on eBay in 2023 and the 15 Best Marketing Software for Small Businesses.

Please continue reading Q&A session Click here,

Source