Kingfisher shares fall 6.2% as FTSE firm again cuts profit guidance

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher’s share price fell on Wednesday as it again cut its profit guidance.

At 216.3p a share, Kingfisher was down 6.2% in midweek trading and near the bottom of the FTSE 100.

In the three months to October, the B&Q owner’s sales fell 2.1% to £3.2 billion, or 2.7% at constant currencies. On a like-for-like basis, sales were down 3.9% year-on-year.

Weak conditions in France mean Kingfisher is now expected to post an adjusted pre-tax profit of £560 million in the current financial year (to January 2024). This is down from the earlier forecast of £590 million.

Comparable profits during financial year 2023 stood at £758 million. Wednesday’s guidance cut is the second in as many months for the troubled retailer.

The business also cut its free cash flow forecast to £470 million from £500 million previously.

Revenue at Kingfisher’s main UK and Ireland unit rose 3.3% to £1.6 billion between August and October. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose a modest 1.1%.

The company said consumer demand in its domestic market remains resilient. It said both its B&Q and Screwfix banners “grew faster than their respective markets… Screwfix saw particularly strong market share gains.”

But in France, sales fell 8.7% year-on-year to £1 billion, or 8.6% on a like-for-like basis. The company said trading was “affected by the weak market backdrop, which is impacting both consumers and businesses.”

Kingfisher said sales slowed slightly at the beginning of the third quarter from the July quarter but then “turned worse than expected in September.” The company operates the Brico depot and the Castorama banner in France.

The firm noted that “although market and trading sentiment improved in October compared to September (and from Q4/November to date), we recognized that the French market would remain at least as weak as October during the Q4.” “

Sales in its other international markets fell to £608 million during the third quarter. This was down 3.7% year-on-year or 7.6% on a like-for-like basis.

Turnover in Poland reversed 2.9% or 9% on a like-for-like basis to £438 million. However, the FTSE 100 firm said sales had improved from the first half and “consumer confidence, although still negative, continues to improve.”

The downward trend continues

Kingfisher said fourth-quarter trading “has started in line with trends over the past three months”, including “continued resilience in the UK and market weakness in France.”

It said like-for-like sales fell by 3.4% in the three weeks to November 18.

Chief executive Thierry Garnier said “Our UK banners performed well [quarter three]B&Q, Tradepoint and Screwfix are growing sales and market share.”

He said that “Our performance [in France] Impacted by a weak retail market, as well as a delayed start to sales of insulation, plumbing and heating – for which Brico Depot is more heavily weighted – due to unusually warm autumn weather and strong prior year comparisons in these categories.