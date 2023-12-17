Los Angeles, CA/AccessWire/December 17, 2023/ kingbullThe company, a giant in the bicycle manufacturing business for 10 years, is finally starting to revolutionize the ebike industry with the world’s first cargo ebike with a dual battery design. Sailor , According to the founder, Kingbull’s new mission is to become a fat-tire electric bike specialist with a balance of practicality, the latest technology and cost-effectiveness.

According to Stanford research focusing on the trend of family choices, more and more families are adopting cargo e-bikes as their main means of transportation. Transportation of small and large items remains an important part of our daily lives and cargo e-bikes play an essential role in this aspect. Recognizing this, Kingbull is focused on meeting the practical needs of modern families, releasing Voyager with a more reliable and efficient solution, providing efficient and eco-friendly travel solutions.

Load capacity matters, but eco-friendly matters more

Chief designer, “Less trips and less charging, more eco-friendly”. As the embodiment of this philosophy, the fat tire Voyager not only meets the practical transportation needs of families, but also provides users with a more convenient and environmentally friendly travel choice. More than just a bike, it is a link to the heart of modern life, enhancing your travel experience in an easy, efficient and sustainable way.

dual battery design

As a dual battery cargo electric bike, it is dedicated to creating a more enjoyable and long-distance riding experience for cyclists. With a battery capacity of 840Wh and motor power of 750w, it can guarantee a one-way driving range of 60 miles, and up to 100 miles With the addition of dual batteries.

Uni-body TIG welding frame

The choice of transportation is not only about individuals but also about the overall sustainable development of the society. Recognizing this, Kingbull is focused on meeting the practical needs of modern families. The result is a strong, integrated frame design that can increase load capacity by more than 30%.

Key Features and Specifications

UL certified high efficiency battery cells for the safest journey and more

840Wh battery capacity and 750w motor power to take you more than 60 miles

High capacity dual batteries for long range up to 100 miles

Flexible adaptive hydraulic forks smooth out bumps for a better ride

Uni-body frame made by advanced 6061 aluminum to empower greater load capacity

Two 20X4-inch CST fat tires for superior stability and grip

One-piece wheels, like vehicle wheels, have twice or more the strength of spoked wheels.

Maximum speed of 28 mph, with thumb throttle and speed sensor to feel the breeze with great riding experience

Pricing and Availability

This is an opportunity for eBike enthusiasts who prioritize the environment and the well-being of their family to receive this extraordinary gift for an unforgettable exploration. official sale of kingbull voyager The ebike is set to be priced from now with a time-limited offer of $400 off and a free accessories pack.

About Kingbull

Kingbull has been at the forefront of the innovation wave in the electric bike industry since its establishment in 2010. Serving over 50 delivery customers globally spanning over 30 countries, we have provided high quality travel solutions for over 10,000 riders. Kingbull has continuously strived to offer more suitable and convenient ebike travel options.

media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Source: Kingbull Technology, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Source