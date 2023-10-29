King Charles III plans to proceed with a visit to Kenya. But he’ll have history to contend with

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III wants to look to the future as he begins a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday. But first he must face his past.

As Charles prepares for a four-day visit to Kenya, he faces calls to address the legacy of eight decades of British colonial rule, as well as complaints that foreigners still have access to rich The vast majority of land is agricultural, and Britain has failed to acknowledge this. Responsibility for the crimes of British soldiers stationed in Kenya.

The visit will also be closely watched around the world, as it is the king’s first state visit to an African nation and his first visit by a Commonwealth member since ascending to the throne last year. It comes as Britain and the royal family are under pressure to re-examine their history of colonialism and apologize for their role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Behind the history and symbolism, Britain is keen to strengthen its modern ties with Kenya, including counter-terrorism cooperation and efforts to boost trade worth more than 1.1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a year. Charles will underline his commitment to environmental protection by visiting a national park to see the important conservation work carried out by the Kenyan Wildlife Service.

The king has already shown a willingness to address difficult issues, opening the royal archives to researchers studying the monarchy’s relationship with the slave trade. Before taking the throne, he acknowledged “the terrible cruelty of slavery” during a speech in the Caribbean island of Barbados.

“History never disappears,” said Nick Westcott, professor of diplomacy at SOAS University of London and former director of the Royal African Society. “I think that’s the way he himself sees it – that we don’t remember the past. It is important to do this, not to pretend that what did not happen, that you have to face it, but then the aim is to look to the future.

Britain’s Head of State, Charles, travels abroad at the request of the UK government and only if invited by the host country. It is hoped that the glamor and goodwill generated by the visit of one of the most famous men on earth will strengthen relations between the UK and Kenya.

Kenyan President William Ruto invited Charles and Queen Camilla for a visit starting in Nairobi on Tuesday.

In the era of colonialism, Kenya was one of the jewels of the British Empire. It was the starting point of an ambitious railway project linking the Indian Ocean coast with the African interior, and the destination for thousands of white settlers who created coffee and tea plantations.

But the colonial administration also removed black leaders, forced local people off their lands, and imposed severe taxes.

This set the stage for the Mau Mau rebellion of the 1950s, which hastened the end of colonial rule, but continued to deteriorate relations between Britain and Kenya. Colonial authorities resorted to executions and detention without trial while trying to suppress the rebellion, and thousands of Kenyans said they were beaten and sexually assaulted by agents of the administration.

In 2013, the UK government condemned the “torture and ill-treatment” that occurred during the insurgency and announced a £19.9 million settlement for more than 5,000 victims.

Kenya became independent in 1963, but the country has maintained close, if sometimes troubled, relations with Britain.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs Kenyans have endured during this period,” Chris Fitzgerald, the king’s deputy private secretary, told reporters ahead of the visit.

Charles and Queen Camilla plan to visit a new museum dedicated to Kenyan history, tour the site where Kenya declared its independence and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens.

For allies such as Britain and the United States, Kenya is a strategically important center of relative stability and democracy in East Africa, as they counter the threat from Islamic extremists based primarily in neighboring Somalia.

Two years ago, the UK and Kenya signed an economic agreement designed to boost trade and investment between the two countries and renewed a defense agreement that outlines co-operation on counter-terrorism efforts and the provision of British troops. Allows to train in Kenya.

But some among a new generation of Kenyans question what relationship their country should have with its former colonial power, which left not only memories of brutality but also colonial-era laws such as a ban on gay sex. Given. Continue to influence attitudes.

Western Kenya’s Rift Valley remains the focus of concerns about land ownership, as most of the tea and pineapple farms in the fertile region are owned by foreigners.

Veteran politician and human rights activist Koigi Wamwere says the continued ownership of vast parcels by British citizens, while locals own no land, is an “injustice that must be corrected.”

“Kenya and Britain cannot move forward until they apologize, offer compensation and return stolen land,” he said.

Charles’ visit is also likely to reignite tensions over defense cooperation.

Dozens of people are gearing up to protest against crimes committed by British forces deployed in Kenya. In the highlands of Laikipia and Nanyuki, east of Nairobi, many in the local community are demanding compensation for fires allegedly started by British soldiers in 2021.

Local lawyer Kelvin Kubai told The Associated Press that more than 100 of the 7,000 victims affected have died without compensation.

“People feel that the responsibility lies with the king,” Kubai said. “They also feel that as long as they have to apologize for past colonial actions, they also have responsibility for the current atrocities being committed by their armies. ‘Here in Nanyuki and Laikipia.’”

The unsolved murder of Agnes Wanjiru, who disappeared near a British base in Kenya 11 years ago, is another issue likely to come up during the visit.

While a former British soldier is the prime suspect in the case, authorities have not yet charged anyone.

Wanjiru’s family told the AP they had hoped the UK government would contact them about the case, but have so far received nothing.

Wanjiru’s sister Rose said, “Many dignitaries from Britain visited Kenya promising to meet our family, but failed to do so.” “They only make these commitments to the media and never honor them.”

Westcott said it was important for Charles to build relationships with the people of Kenya, with the growing number of people of African descent now living in Britain.

“They are an integral part of what Britain is today – and the king is acknowledging that by making it one of his priority visits,” he said. “He is not just visiting Kenya. This is Africa.”

,

Evelyn Musambi reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Danica Kirka and Evelyn Musambi, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com