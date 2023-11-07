KinectAir appoints aviation leader Katie Buss and tech entrepreneur Ben Howard as co-CEOs – TravelDailyNews International

Buse and Howard are merging cutting-edge software intelligence with trusted aviation and security experience to make private flights more accessible – not just an option for the very wealthy.

Vancouver, Wash. , KinectAirThe digital platform that is opening up the skies and providing on-demand private air travel to more people than ever before, announced the appointment of a new co-CEO. Aviation expert and retired US Air Force colonel katy bus and technology entrepreneurs ben howard Jointly operating the company. Buss previously served as KinectAir’s COO and Howard as co-founder and CTO. Former CEO and Co-Founder jonathan evans KinectAir continues to serve as Board Chairman.

Committed to making private air travel as accessible and easy as booking a hotel online, Buss and Howard are combining their approaches to grow the KinectAir platform into a household name and provide value to customers at every step in the travel process. are doing. Buss’s new responsibilities focus on the aviation sector, industry relations, development and safety and regulatory matters. Howard will leverage the company’s unique AI-powered applications and operating system to ensure a seamless, mobile-first customer experience and cutting-edge marketplace connecting verified operators and travelers across the country.

Before becoming Co-CEO, Aviation and former COO of KinectAir, Buss served as a distinguished U.S. Air Force leader, diplomat and instructor pilot, most recently as the Senior United States Defense Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia and the Assistant Secretary of Defense In the role of attaché. She previously served as an ROTC commander and department chair at the University of Kentucky, a Pentagon International Affairs strategist, and a C-17 Special Operations pilot with more than 500 combat hours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Howard, as Co-CEO of Technology, with deep expertise in AI/ML, analytics, SaaS, Cloud, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) – a highly successful track record in strategic planning, team-building, and product development in startups Let’s present. ,

“With Ben’s impressive experience in growing companies and the strong foundation that Jonathan has built, I am excited to bring my aviation and leadership background to this new role.” The bus said. “KinectAir is opening up the world of air travel to a much larger demographic. Our mobile platform is ideal for business travelers, but also makes it easy for friends and families to come together for wine adventures, skiing, golfing trips, and concerts. With a few taps on the app, your loved ones (and your bicycles, clubs or even pets) are able to book an adventure with first-class pilots who work with the best safety practices. As we move forward, we will continue to rapidly expand these capabilities and network efficiencies to provide more people with an enjoyable travel option where getting there is part of the adventure.

“To make on-demand flying accessible to the masses, the industry needs a software platform that allows you to see where you can go and how much it costs,” Howard added. “We are removing current barriers with powerful software supported by AI-powered dispatch and a mobile-first strategy to provide frictionless access to secure, FAA-regulated, open-ended travel from customers wherever they are Could. In many instances, we have been able to take advantage of the untapped potential to change the status of flights or ’empty legs’ to dramatically reduce prices to a fraction of traditional charter costs. KinectAir’s AI is built to optimize routing, beautifully handle itinerary changes, consider off-peak hours, reduce scheduling overhead and much more, ultimately making the entire air travel industry a more economic, environmentally And to make it accessible. Like Katie, I’m thrilled to join forces and work as a dynamic team to ensure KinectAir becomes the platform every traveler checks out and uses for trips 100 to 1,000 miles.

HBR reports that companies led by co-CEOs outperform others, especially in agile organizations working on technology-based transformations. KinectAir has adapted the model to bring the right mix of strengths to the company’s mission.

Long-term changes that enable easier air travel

“Now is the right time for Katie and Ben to take leadership responsibilities and grow KinectAir as we have long planned,” Evans said. “Our platform, AI technology and market of vetted Part 135 operators are at a maturity point where we are entering an exciting new phase of growth. KinectAir will continue to leverage point-to-point air travel patterns at thousands of local and regional airports across the country to power the next era of democratized transportation. I will continue to join them in developing that noble vision and will proudly share the KinectAir story with others.

Simply, Howard and Evans emphasized that long-term changes to air travel mean:

Offering an easy-to-use mobile-first platform that will create door-to-door travel solutions using a combination of right-sized air charter services and automatically scheduled ground transportation—it will transform the way travelers move around the world.

Getting alerts on flexible flights for budget-conscious travelers, and on-demand charters for those who have a place to stay and people to see.

Providing AI-suggested, cost-saving alternative routes and times that help users trust the prices they see.

Providing a viable alternative to long lines, long drives and extended stays that is affordable for a wide range of travelers.

Working with aircraft in service today, Joby is preparing for the future to become the booking platform of choice for the next generation of electric flying taxis from Archer, Voltaero, Electra, Beta and others.

In addition to the roles mentioned, Buss holds an MBA from the University of Kentucky, an MA in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle, and an MA in National Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School; Served as Chief of Flight Standardization and Evaluation in the USAF; and was the co-founder and CMO of Berracuda Beer Company. At Intel, Howard developed the algorithms for the foundation of modern AI. He later co-founded Honeycomb as CTO, and then led the SaaS, and AI and machine learning teams at Resson as vice president of engineering.

