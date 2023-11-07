Kinder Morgan to buy NextEra Energy Partners' Texas pipeline for $1.82 billion

The headquarters of US energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, US, on September 27, 2020. Photo taken on September 27, 2020. Reuters/Gary McWilliams/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 6 (Reuters) – U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) said on Monday it will acquire NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP.N) gas pipelines in south Texas for $1.82 billion.

The oil and gas pipeline business has seen an increase in consolidation this year as US production increases and problems related to permits for new pipelines make existing operators more valuable.

NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP) Texas Natural Gas Pipeline Portfolio, STX Midstream, consists primarily of seven pipelines that deliver natural gas to power producers and municipalities in Mexico and South Texas. The total transportation capacity of the pipelines is 4.9 billion cubic feet per day.

“Initially, we plan to finance the transaction with cash on hand and short-term borrowings,” Kinder Morgan said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Shares of NEP, a unit of NextEra Energy (NEE.N) created to acquire, manage and own contract energy projects, have lost about 44% of their value since Sept. 27, when the company announced it would extend its contract until at least 2026. Distribution growth forecast was cut.

According to analysts, higher interest rates have increased project costs for the NEP, impacting its growth.

“Upon closing, the proceeds will be sufficient to pay off outstanding debt related to the project,” John Ketchum, CEO of NextEra Energy Partners, said in a statement.

NEP said the sale price is approximately 10 times the projected calendar-year 2023 adjusted core profit for the Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio.

“Valuations are in line with recent trading multiples for midstream sector components and below some transaction marks,” analysts at Guggenheim Securities said.

However, analysts said the deal provides some flexibility in credit metrics.

