Kimberly-Clark: Improving fundamentals and solid dividend yield make it a good buy

Tim Boyle

investment thesis

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (NYSE: KMB) volume levels were negatively impacted by price increases that led to consumer trade-offs at lower prices than competitors and private labels in an inflationary environment. However, the volume decline has already moderated and volume levels are improving sequentially as the price gap with competitors narrows. Going forward, I expect volume levels to turn positive with the help of easy comparisons and narrowing of price differentials compared to competitors. This will help in revenue growth of the company. Moreover, increasing market share and innovations will also help in revenue growth in the coming years.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from a favorable cost environment as input cost inflation continues to ease. Additionally, operating leverage from cost-saving initiatives and potential volume recovery should also help margin expansion. Therefore, the overall fundamentals of the company are positive. Moreover, the stock is trading below its historical valuation and offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.94% on a forward basis. Therefore, good growth prospects, lower than historical valuations and attractive dividend yield compel me to maintain a buy rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article, I discussed the company’s revenue growth prospects due to the carryover effect of price increases, lower price differentials with its peers and private labels, and ease of volume comparison from the prior year quarter. The company reported earnings for the third quarter of 2023 and has seen similar dynamics since then.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s sales growth benefited from price increases and favorable mix. This resulted in revenue increasing 2% year-over-year to $5.13 billion. Excluding 2 percentage point headwind from forex and 1 percentage point headwind from the divestiture of KMB’s Tissue and KC Professional business in Brazil, organic growth grew 5% Y/Y. Organic growth showed a 5 percentage point benefit from price increases and a 1 percentage point benefit from favorable mix. This helped offset the 1 percent decline in volumes.

KMB’s Historical Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

I expect the company to turn volume positive in the coming quarters, which will help revenues. While the company’s volumes were down 1% year-over-year in Q3 2023, it improved sequentially from a 3% decline in Q2 2023. The decline in volumes can be attributed to substantial price increases implemented to counter the impact in 2022 and early 2023. Increase in raw material and manufacturing costs due to inflation.

These price increases caused some customers to opt for lower priced products from competitors, including private labels, which hurt the company’s sales. However, as the company approaches the anniversaries of these significant price increases and the price gap with competitors narrows (since competitors have also raised prices to compensate for inflation), we can expect a further gradual improvement in volumes. Are. This improvement should ultimately result in positive year-on-year growth in volumes in the coming quarters.

The company plans to implement some more price increases, but they will be specific to certain inflationary markets and not broad-based and certainly not to the extent we saw in 2022 and early 2023. Therefore, this should not have much impact on volume recovery. coming quarters.

KMB’s Organic Sales Analysis – Value and Volume Contribution (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company is also doing well in terms of innovations like improving pack sizes and launching new products, which will help it gain share. For example, to address the problem of consumers downsizing or recouping their spending by purchasing smaller quantities, management is focusing on correcting their pack sizes and adjusting entry price points. Apart from improving the value packed offerings, the company is also introducing new performance-enhancing designs and products.

Some of the recent innovations introduced by the company include a new design for Huggies in China, which includes an innovation that efficiently removes both types of baby messes to reduce the incidence of diaper rash. In North America, the company has introduced new Poise pads, such as the 7-drop Ultra Absorbent Pad and the 8-drop Overnight Pad. These high-capacity designs provide better absorbency and protection than daytime pads.

These initiatives are helping the company gain market share in its largest markets. According to management, the company saw sequential improvement in market share in 6 out of 8 categories in North America. In China, the company is seeing strong market share momentum, with Huggies share up nearly 200 bps in the quarter and in the UK the company has gained 200 bps year-over-year market share for Andrex.

Apart from winning market share, new product innovations should also help in improving the pricing mix for the company.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth prospects in the near-to-medium term and the company will benefit from volume recovery and market share improvement.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the third quarter of 2023, KMB’s margin growth benefited from price increases and favorable raw material costs. Additionally, cost savings of ~$90 million also contributed to margin growth. This helped the company offset higher energy prices, currency headwinds, and higher labor and other manufacturing costs. As a result, gross margin expanded 530 bps year-over-year to 35.8% and adjusted operating margin expanded 210 bps to 15.1%.

KMB’s historical adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin (company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I am bullish on the company’s margin growth prospects. Inflationary headwinds that were expected to have a significant impact on the company’s margins in 2022 and early 2023 remain subdued with declines in pulp and paper and logistics this year. Initially, management guided for input cost inflation of $100 million to $200 million for the full year, which they lowered to $100 million in the second quarter and to $50 million by the time the third quarter earnings were released. Continued moderation in input costs will help the company’s gross margins.

In addition, the company is also implementing other cost-saving initiatives under “Project Force”, which is expected to generate cost savings of $300 million to $350 million for the full year. The company is performing well in this regard and has raised its operating margin improvement guidance to 170 bps year-on-year (at the midpoint) at the last earnings call (150 bps year-on-year at the time of July guidance). I believe the company should continue to see margin improvement next year due to operating gains from input cost reduction, cost-saving initiatives and potential volume recovery.

Evaluation and Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at 16.93x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $7.09, which is lower than its historical 5-year average Forward P/E of 20.07x. I believe potential volume recovery in the coming quarters and continued improvement in market share should improve investor sentiment towards the stock. This, coupled with good margin expansion prospects due to favorable cost environment and cost-saving initiatives, makes the overall outlook encouraging. Additionally, the company also offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.94% on a forward basis. Therefore, given the below-historic valuations, volume recovery and margin growth prospects, and attractive dividend yield, I continue to maintain a buy rating on the stock.

Source: seekingalpha.com