December 10, 2023
Kimberly-Clark: Improving fundamentals and solid dividend yield make it a good buy


Tim Boyle

investment thesis

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (NYSE: KMB) volume levels were negatively impacted by price increases that led to consumer trade-offs at lower prices than competitors and private labels in an inflationary environment. However, the volume decline has already moderated and volume levels are improving sequentially as the price gap with competitors narrows. Going forward, I expect volume levels to turn positive with the help of easy comparisons and narrowing of price differentials compared to competitors. This will help in revenue growth of the company. Moreover, increasing market share and innovations will also help in revenue growth in the coming years.

KMB’s Historical Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

KMB’s Organic Sales Analysis – Value and Volume Contribution (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

KMB’s historical adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin (company data, GS Analytics Research)

Source: seekingalpha.com

