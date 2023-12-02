Kim Vogel: Moving to EIC was a 'natural fit' – St. Pete Catalyst

Several years ago, while working as co-manager of St. Petersburg’s Greenhouse (for the Chamber of Commerce), Kim Vogel watched some presentations about the Clearwater-based technology and research firm Economic Impact Catalyst (EIC).

Vogel was so impressed with founder and CEO David Ponraj that she kept in touch. Vogel thought that Ponraj had found a fault in the services available in the area of ​​economic development for entrepreneurs. After a brief stint as vice president of people and community development for St. Pete’s Codebox, Vogel now gets to see Ponraj and his firm’s work up close, as EIC appointed him its new chief strategy officer in November .

“Getting a job at EIC is a very exciting and humbling experience,” Vogel said. “They saw what was lacking in entrepreneurial support in the market. “It’s tying it all together, allowing communities to connect the dots.”

In a prepared statement, Ponraj said, “We are delighted to have Kim join our executive team as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and expansion. Kim’s advice and guidance will be invaluable to our team as we strive to create exceptional value for our clients.

EIC’s mission is to make the entrepreneurial journey more accessible and streamlined in nearly 100 communities. Each community has its own website, its own needs and, therefore, a model that looks different from any other.

Some are in major metropolitan areas, some in rural areas. “The sites represent communities,” Vogel explained. The EIC emphasizes that it is meant to serve underrepresented communities, Vogel said, which could mean communities with a heavy concentration of minority-owned businesses for those suffering from the digital divide. In Detroit, there is also a retail incubator.

“We allow these communities to tell their stories in a positive way and help small businesses succeed,” he said.

The point, he said, is to help entrepreneurs who want to interact more deeply with their community counterparts. The EIC will help organize events, provide resources, and set up their online profile. They are meant to help small businesses that want to expand by helping them access grants or loans. He echoed Steve Jobs’ old adage, “There are things you don’t know and you don’t know until you know.” Apple tells its customers what they need before they even know it. Let them know they need it.”

EIC’s services are powered by a SaaS platform but also include consulting services and market research. Vogel compared the experience of businesses in communities to the change that college students see once they enroll and suddenly have access to previously unavailable online resources.

In Pinellas, Vogel said there are “a lot of great organizations” that are working to strategize, unify their work and messaging. Enlisting the University of South Florida, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, Greenhouse and the Chamber of Commerce, Vogel stressed that varieties exist and it’s just a matter of “pulling those wires, connecting those dots.” Acknowledging that “COVID slowed down the pace and people got into survival mode,” she feels that “now is the time to really start spreading the word, telling the story.”

Vogel will take part in a strategy session with senior leaders next week to discuss plans for 2024-26. New initiatives include emerging centers for Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

The CSO position is new, reflecting the growth of the EIC. “David (Ponraj) is ready to take the next step and it will be exciting to see what that trajectory is,” Vogel said.

Vogel’s own trajectory took him far away from St. Petersburg and through very different places. Originally from South Dakota, she was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and moved to St. Pete seven years ago.

She said it was 22 degrees in South Dakota for Thanksgiving, which she doesn’t miss. All three of her children moved to the St. Pete area around the same time.

Geographically and otherwise, Vogel said he’s in a good place.

“I’m a startup fanatic and I’ve always been interested in what he (Ponraj) is doing,” she said. “It (coming to EIC) seemed like a natural fit.”

