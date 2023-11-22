Kim Kardashian's private equity firm has sealed its first deal to buy the 'Dom Perignon of hot sauce'.

Sky Partners LP, the investment firm led by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons, has now got a taste of the private equity world with its first acquisition in Truffle, a maker of luxury spices including the culinary delicacy truffle.

The consumer-focused firm has acquired a significant minority stake in the company, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. Financial details of the purchase, which is scheduled to close in the first quarter, were not disclosed.

Doing business under the Truffle moniker, Sauce Ventures LLC produces a wide line of premium condiments while keeping the truffle at the core. Its products include mayonnaise, oil, salt, hot sauce and pasta sauce, as well as merchandise such as hoodies and spatulas.

“We know amazing consumer brands when we see them, and I love that Trough is our first investment,” Skye co-founder Kardashian said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Together, we will take Trough to the next level.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Nick Ajlouni and Nick Guillen with a direct-to-consumer focus. The business has since expanded to major retailers such as Whole Foods and Target. The brand has over 230,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @sauce.

Guillen joked in an interview, “Sometimes we say we’re the Dom Pérignon of hot sauce.” “For us, it was about how can we really create a product with true integrity that includes high-end type components. We saw saffron, caviar and truffles.

The founders ultimately landed on truffle, partly because it hadn’t been done before, he said. Having gained popularity through big social moments on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Trough’s consumer-forward character is in line with Sky’s thesis and shares a key ingredient with Kardashian: viral marketing.

“Nick and Nick have created an incredible brand that really has the magic sauce we were looking for,” Kardashian said. “We believe we can help grow their community and get their products into the hands of many more consumers.”

Sky managing director David Briscoe, who was appointed last year, will join Trough’s board of directors alongside Mark Ramadan, co-founder and former chief executive of spice maker Sir Kensington’s.

Source: fortune.com