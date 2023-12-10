Kim Kardashian told a 'huge lie' about her children's future in recent interview

Kim Kardashian during The Kardashians season 4. Image Credit: Hulu

Critics recently called out Kim Kardashian for another significant “lie” about her children and her future career.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The 43-year-old reality TV star regularly shows her love towards her children by encouraging them in their creative activities and hobbies, as well as throwing them lavish birthday parties and celebrations.

He recently celebrated Saint’s birthday by taking him to a Los Angeles Lakers game, as he is known to be a big sports fan.

While they’re still young, some suggest the Kardashian star is already planning for them to become famous entrepreneurs.

However, during a recent interview, Kardashian gave an entirely different perspective.

Kim Kardashian talks about her children’s future careers

Recently the Mavericks with Mav Carter episode dropped on YouTube where LeBron James’ friend and business partner Maverick Carter spoke with Kim Kardashian.

During the 20-minute episode, Kardashian talked about becoming an entrepreneur and said that as far as reality TV and businesses go she always thought she would be doing what she is doing now.

She said she was inspired to make an audition tape with her friend after watching MTV’s Real World and wanted to be on her own reality TV show. Even years later, he still has a reality TV show and has added fame and fortune.

Carter asked whether she would be a mother like her mother Kris Jenner and whether she would want her children to become entrepreneurs.

“I want them to do what makes them happy. “I’ve already seen what they’re doing and how much creative energy they have, and I can probably tell where my two older kids are going to go,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian said she recognizes a “creative energy” in her daughter North West.

She told Carter, “I definitely see it in North and I think I would never pressure her to do anything, she finds her passion in it.”

The recent YouTube comments come as many fans and critics criticized Kardashian for telling a huge lie about singer Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview, Swift called out Kardashian for having an “illegally recorded phone call” and it was edited to show that she was talking about approving the use of those lyrics for the Kanye West song. She was a liar.

Fans and critics criticize Kim K’s interview comments

A screenshot of the headline of an article about Kardashian saying she would “never pressure” her children to become entrepreneurs and wants them to “do whatever makes them happy” surfaced on Reddit.

Commenters on Reddit forums condemned these claims, with one popular comment noting, “Yeah, this explains all the Answers trademarks,” and calling Kardashian “the biggest fame hog groomer.”

The commentator said, “She is inspiring North to become an entrepreneur by preparing her to sell her image to the public.”

One commenter replied and called Kardashian “worse than Kris,” adding, “I hope her kids are okay. I guess we’ll see.”

Additional comments came to seek her reaction regarding the reality TV star and her children’s future careers.

One commenter wrote, “I think she meant to say ‘whatever makes them famous,’” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “LOL then why trademark them with the products they will be the face of?”

Is Kim preparing for her children’s future careers as entrepreneurs?

The trademark Kardashian’s critics are referring to first appeared last year. According to The US Sun, in July 2022, Kim acquired nine district trademarks for the Chicago and St.

Earlier this year, Kardashian reportedly filed four new trademarks for North. Bhajan also reportedly filed trademarks, which shows that his business-savvy, famous mother is preparing for his future.

They are already on the road to fame, appearing on reality TV shows, and often being photographed with their mother when the paparazzi approach them. Often, they are featured in Kardashian’s segments on trips with her mother or at major events where she brings them.

As Kardashian mentioned, she looks up to North’s creative energy. This presumably includes TikTok videos made by his daughter, like her tribute to dad Kanye for Halloween.

North’s surprising i-D magazine interview cover and comments may provide further evidence about her possible future career. He revealed his plans to become a “rapper” and a “basketball player” and “make artwork” to sell.

“Also, one day I want to own Yeezys and Skims and I want to own a business,” she said, suggesting that she’s ready to take care of her famous parents.

Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.

