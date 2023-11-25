Kim Kardashian stuck out her tongue and wrapped her hourglass figure in skintight SKIMS while pulling a famous mega-pout to boost Black Friday sales.

Kim Kardashian took out her world-famous mega-pout in a stunning Instagram album posted to ring in Black Friday this year.

The 43-year-old bombshell was promoting new seasonal sales for her shapewear brand SKIMS, which she launched four years ago.

Proving that she’s her own best advertisement, she wrapped her stunning hourglass figure in some skintight SKIMS to show off her assets to full effect.

She accentuated her unmistakeable features with heavy makeup, accentuating her complexion with a silky veil of black hair.

In a playful excerpt from her snapshot, she can be seen mischievously sticking her tongue out while posing for a mirror selfie.

A day earlier, Kim and her daughter North West celebrated Thanksgiving on TikTok by lip-synching to an unforgettable Kanye West song about the holiday.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014 and separated in 2021, are now amicably co-parenting their four children – North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

North, who recently revealed that she loves being with her dad, made sure to keep him in mind while celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom.

The mother-daughter double-act appeared on their joint TikTok page and parodied Kanye’s 2013 song Bound 2 – whose music video starred a topless Kim.

“And hey, we made it — Thanksgiving,” Kanye raps in the decade-old musical number. ‘So hey, maybe we can make it to Christmas.’

Kim and North were enthusiastically active on their TikTok pages that day, posting another lip-sync video featuring not one but two songs.

The post began with a clip of her in casual attire, with Kim showing off her taut midriff in flesh-flashing workout gear that showed off a generous helping of cleavage.

Dressed up, Kim and North danced to Mariah Carey’s classic recording All I Want for Christmas Is You.

However, in an instant, the image changed to Kim and North’s more revealing attire, with Kim in particular clad in a formal white gown and thick embellished jewellery.

Immediately they began lip-syncing and dancing to another pop classic – Soulja Boy’s enduring hit single Crank That (Soulja Boy).

These posts come just weeks after Kim sensationally revealed that Kanye lived not in a house, but in an apartment without a chef, nanny or security detail.

Meanwhile, Kim is basking in the opulence of the $60 million Calabasas mansion she and Kanye once shared as their marital home.

However, in a recent episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim revealed that North actually enjoys being with her scandal-hit father.

‘Answer, she’ll go to her dad, she’ll be like: “Dad’s the best. He’s got everything figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have a chef.” There is security. He lives in an apartment,” Kim commented on her reality show.

The mother of four added: ‘And she’ll start crying, “Why don’t you have an apartment?” I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.”

Kanye was apparently so overwhelmed by North’s revelation when he watched it on the Hulu show, a source tells DailyMail.com.

He realized ‘how much he needed to spend time with North’ and ‘how much she needed him’ – so he left his new wife Bianca Sensori behind and took his eldest daughter on a trip to Dubai and Riyadh .

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Kanye also spent time working on his comeback album – a year after his career was derailed amid anti-Semitic outbursts.

