Kim Kardashian shared several photos of her youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, on her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the pictures, the 43-year-old reality television personality’s five-year-old daughter and four-year-old son are seen wearing different costumes as they celebrate Halloween.

The entrepreneur, who recently opened up about her eldest daughter North’s temperament, also penned a short message in the caption of her post where she called her kids the ‘cutest’.

In Kardashian’s first two photos, her youngest child dressed up as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles while visiting a haunted house.

The second son of the social media powerhouse later changed into a fireman outfit with a cardboard fire engine.

Chicago chose an all-white dress and her mother described her as a ‘little ghost’.

Kardashian’s third child later sported cat ears and a feline face paint while spending time with her little brother.

The entrepreneur shares Chicago and Psalm, as well as her elder children North, 10, and Saint, seven, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The former couple started dating in April 2012 and they held a lavish wedding ceremony in May 2014.

Kardashian and the 46-year-old rapper started a family with the birth of North, which occurred in June of 2013.

The couple welcomed Saint, Chicago and Psalm in 2015, 2018 and 2019, and their youngest two children were welcomed via surrogate.

However, the former couple separated in 2021, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

The reality television personality talked about motherhood during a recent episode of The Kardashians, where she said she’s still getting used to life as a single mom.

She said via People: ‘I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent… I should be used to it by now.’

Kardashian discussed how, although she employed various nannies and a private chef, she still felt as if her children viewed her as their primary caregiver.

He said, ‘It takes a village to raise children, but ultimately, your children only want you.’

The entrepreneur added: ‘The struggles my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help I provide.’

