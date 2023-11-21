Kim Jeffries describes capturing ‘incredible animal journeys’

Director of photography Didier Noirot filmed a humpback whale mating dance on a rebreather. (National , [+] Geographic for Disney/Kim Jeffries) Disney/Kim Jeffries for National Geographic

I recently took a little detour into the natural world while exploring National Geographic’s new series “Incredible Animal Journeys.” More specifically, let’s learn what it takes to capture nature and wildlife for a show like this. This awe-inspiring series provides a front-row seat to the extraordinary migrations of various animal species across our planet.

Let’s take a look at why this series is a must-watch for anyone fascinated by the wonders of nature. The series not only captures the essence of nature but also showcases remarkable technological advancements in wildlife cinematography. It offers a mesmerizing view of the diverse migratory patterns of animals, providing an insight into their world.

Overview

“Incredible Animal Journeys” is a celebration of nature’s resilience and adaptability. It follows a variety of species, including humpback whales, monarch butterflies and barn swallows, as they face the challenges of migration.

Some creatures are born, survive and eventually die in the same heterogeneous geographical area. Others – like the animals featured in this series – navigate epic journeys, in some cases around the world. Narrated by Jeremy Renner, the series is an ode to the indomitable spirit of these creatures as they journey from the Antarctic to the African Savanna and across the Pacific Ocean to Alaska.

the technology

The making of “The Incredible Animal Journeys” is a technological marvel. Cinematographer Kim Jeffries, in a recent interview, highlighted the use of innovative technologies that have revolutionized wildlife filming. He explained how a key tool in their arsenal is low-light technology, which enables the crew to capture footage in near-darkness, particularly humpback whale scenes shot at dusk or dawn.

Zephyrs also revealed that one of the most important pieces of equipment for underwater filming is the rebreather. This advanced diving technology allows the crew to film quietly underwater, without creating bubbles, thereby reducing disturbance to marine life. The rebreather recovers and recycles the diver’s exhaled breath, expelling CO2 and replenishing oxygen, creating a cool, bubble-free environment similar to that of a baby whale sleeping under its mother. The key to capturing intimate wildlife moments.

He also explained how the integration of ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) and drones has been important. These instruments help gather important data such as size estimates and population density of species like baby humpback whales. The combination of ROVs and drones represents a significant leap forward in capturing wildlife behavior that could not previously be recorded, providing both visual and audio data invaluable for scientific research.

Insights from the depths of the ocean

I had the opportunity to speak with Jeffries about his experiences filming underwater for “Incredible Animal Journeys.” I noted that nature and wildlife shows, and many reality TV shows, present things in a way that makes the audience feel like they are part of a particular place or seeing a particular thing for the first time – but when You stop and think In this, there is usually a cinematographer who has been there before or is tagging along. Capturing footage is a necessity – yet it is accomplished in a way that generally feels both organic and invisible.

He spoke with awe about the time he spent with humpback whales for this series. “It’s just you and it, this moment, and the animal is allowing you to share this moment with it. And it makes you realize how sensitive these creatures are.

Jeffries added, “It’s really like permission from nature to allow you to be there. This is really quite special. And, I couldn’t believe some of the things we were allowed to film on this particular trip – completely unprecedented behavior never seen before.

We also talked about the innate sense of these animals – being able to travel intuitively from one end of the planet to the other. The series sheds light on a lot of the science and theory behind it and also explores whether the animals are somehow connected to the planet’s magnetic field or have the ability to track stars in the night sky. Regardless of how they do it, I questioned why humans seemed to lack this type of skill.

“We have like a gut instinct, right? And you know, when you’re walking alone, why does the hair on your arms stand up sometimes? It’s probably the memory of that time,” Jeffries explained. That’s when we had to be careful of predators, right? For me, it’s the same in the field. If I have a reaction or a gut instinct, I’ll stop and take a moment and look around and often my instincts are right. . So I don’t think it’s that we’re that far removed from those tendencies. It’s just that we’re surrounded by other things that keep us from relying on them.”

Check out ‘Incredible Animal Journeys’

“Incredible Animal Journeys” is a technologically advanced exploration of the natural world, highlighting the complex and emotional journeys of wildlife. The series stands as a testament to the power of technology in increasing our understanding and appreciation of the natural world. Whether you’re a nature lover, a tech enthusiast, or simply curious, this series is a window into the wonders of our planet’s wildlife and the innovative technologies that bring their stories to life.

The series premiered on November 19, with new episodes airing every Sunday on Nat Geo. The entire series is also available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.