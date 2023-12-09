Kilkenny-based entrepreneur Terry Clune named Irish Business Person of the Year

Terry Clune, founder and CEO of Clunetec, has been recognized as Business Person of the Year at the Business & Finance Awards in Dublin.

The recognition follows a very successful year for the Irish entrepreneur, including one of Ireland’s largest tech deals, the acquisition of Clunetech company Immedis, a leading global payroll platform, by UKG for €575M in 2023. Mr Clune founded Immedis in 2016 to provide greater help. Companies solve their global payroll problems. Demand for the Immedis payroll platform grew rapidly and the acquisition reflected an increase in valuation compared to its previous investment round.

The Business and Finance Awards Program was established in 1974. Over the past 48 years, it has become the longest running and most prestigious business awards program in Ireland, with the awards being given on Friday evenings. The Business Person of the Year Award, in association with KPMG, recognizes an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding level of achievement in their career over the past year.

Mr. Clune is the Founder and CEO of CluneTech, a group of technology companies that includes TransferMate, the world’s leading B2B payments infrastructure-as-a-service provider. Led by Mr Clune and CEO Sinead Fitzmaurice, TransferMate achieved unicorn status last year with a $1bn valuation following a $70m funding round, joining an elite group of only seven Irish tech unicorns to date.

TransferMate, which was recognized as Fintech Company of the Year at the National Fintech Awards in September, was also shortlisted for Company of the Year at this evening’s awards ceremony.

After founding his first company, Taxback, in 1996, Mr. Clune saw the potential in developing solutions to simplify business processes. They have since grown Cluntech to include a group of fintech companies with industry-leading solutions and global reach, experts in streamlining processes such as cross-border payments, tax compliance, global VAT and payroll and digital sales. Are.

From their Irish headquarters, he and his team have built the business from the ground up to become a global leader in fintech, with offices in 21 countries and a presence across four continents. Other companies in the group include parent company Taxback as well as Taxback International, Sprintax, Visa First and Benamik.

“I am humbled by this recognition, which I see as a tribute to our entire team and culture,” Mr. Clune said.

“With the incredible progress and innovation happening in fintech, I am very proud that our companies have become leading players on the global stage.”

Paying tribute to his leadership team and the people of all Cluntec businesses, Mr Clune said:

“The most important thing we can do is create an empowering environment for our people to be creative and make bold decisions. My goal was to make ClunTech a hub of technology innovation and I am happy to see us achieve this. Ultimately, focusing on our customers, listening to them, identifying their challenges, and finding new solutions to meet those challenges is what keeps us agile and innovative. Our success is dependent on the work and dedication that our people have shown since our inception.”

With the huge success of TransferMate and the completion of the sale of Immedis, the entrepreneur is now looking forward to growing other Cluntech businesses, with significant plans for both Sprintax and TaxBack International in 2024.

Source: www.kilkennypeople.ie