Kid Rock says he's stopped boycotting Bud Light

New York CNN –

Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to announce a boycott of Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and permanent decline in sales.

Rock told Tucker Carlson on his X show that Bud Light “deserved a black eye and he got one” for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, but then said he had ended the boycott. “So do I want to grab their head and dunk it in water because they made a mistake? “No, I think they got the message.”

Rock’s reversal could be good news for Bud Light, which has experienced a steep decline in sales since the transphobic backlash began in April. The Mulvaney partnership caused some of its core customers to abandon the beer, and Bud Light’s failed response alienated supporters as well as the LGBTQ community.

Weekly sales of Bud Light are still down nearly 30%, according to Scan data obtained by Beer Business Daily, with little sign of change despite discounts and new ad campaigns focused on football and music.

In April, Rock posted a video of himself shooting Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling “F*** Bud Light”. He told Carlson that the video he made was “marketing to our people” who drink light beer and “to make a statement that a lot of us don’t agree with.”

Rock owns a bar in Nashville, where CNN visited over the summer and found that it was serving Bud Light, despite the singer’s alleged boycott of the brand. In August, Rock was also seen in photos obtained by TMZ drinking Bud Light.

“Hopefully, other companies will get it too, but you know, at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment they’re getting at this point fits the crime,” Rock told Carlson. “I want people to bring us back with them and be big because this is the America I want to live in.”

Last month, Anheuser-Busch InBev said its U.S. chief marketing officer Benoit Garbe was resigning at the end of the year.

AB US CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement the executive shuffle will “reduce layers within our organization and better enable our top commercial leaders to drive our business and legacy forward.”

In A-B’s most recent earnings report, sales at U.S. retailers declined nearly 17% “primarily due to declining Bud Light volumes.” On an October analyst call, the company said that more than 40% of lapsed Bud Light customers said they were willing to give the brand another chance.

Source: www.cnn.com