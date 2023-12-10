Kickstarter campaign promises to bring Lotmax's all-in-one 3D printer and laser to market

Ground level: There are other products on the market that can serve as both a 3D printer and laser engraver that don’t have the risks inherent in a Kickstarter campaign. But Lotmax has set itself apart by developing a product that has great features as well as a camera system and RGB lighting.

Lotmax is now launching a 3D printer called the ET that can also serve as a laser engraver. It is also equipped with a number of additional features, including a camera system with Full HD resolution and RGB lighting.

It’s coming to market as a Kickstarter campaign has surpassed its $10,242 funding goal, reaching nearly $62,000. The last date of the campaign is January 19, 2024.

This is a product designed for serious crafters because a 3D printer can produce complex 3-dimensional objects made from most materials, while laser cutting is suitable for simple 2-dimensional parts. Many times people choose one machine over another, but laser engravers excel at certain tasks, such as creating flat, angular objects with intricate surface details that are professionally finished.

The printing speed of ET is more than 500mm/s and can rapidly reach 10,000mm²/s. It has a melt chamber flow rate / maximum extrusion flow rate of 27mm³/s – the specifications of the LotMax underline the printer’s ability to deliver fast and high-quality results. It also sports a linear guide to ensure precise movement of the print head and stopping at high speeds and has a dual Z-axis synchronous design to ensure print quality across layers. Printing processes can be viewed in real time via a 1080p intelligent AL camera and an app can set, adjust and control printing projects.

Lotmax said a switchable module turns the 3D printer into a 20W laser engraving and cutting machine that can even mark metals in a few seconds. The company also claims that the ET excels in processing a variety of materials, unlike the standard 5W laser head, which has limited material compatibility. The laser, for example, can handle 3 mm pine board, non-transparent acrylic, and regular cardboard.

Of course, this is not a new product to the market; It has been possible to convert a 3D printer into a laser engraver for some time. 3DPrinting.com points to Endurance Laser, which has been manufacturing its own plug-and-play laser systems for CNC systems and 3D printers since 2015. Ledger is very easy to set up, it says, and doesn’t require any additional software or skills to set up.

Source: www.techspot.com