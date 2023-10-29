KIADB expects to get dues of Rs 4,000 crore in 4 months, industries raise questions on cost increase

KIADB expects to clear dues of Rs 4,000 crore in 4 months, with industries raising questions over cost overruns. After the recent review meeting, where it was found that KIADB was owed dues of Rs 4,248 crore for plots allotted to 5,932 industries in the last few years, the board has started issuing notices. Shruti HM Shastri aims to recover all dues within four months

BENGALURU: A city-based entrepreneur recently got a big shock when the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) asked him to cover the increased cost of land to the tune of Rs 2 crore for an industrial plot allotted to him for Rs 57 lakh in 2008. Said. per acre.

This is how it unfolded: In 2008, he was allotted an industrial plot in Dobbspet at the rate of Rs 57 lakh per acre, after which five years he had to pay an additional amount to cover the increased price of the land.

The entrepreneur finally got the lease-cum-sale deed only in April 2022, after being embroiled in disputes with local farmers over inadequate government compensation for the land.

By then the price of the plot had become Rs 1.37 crore. In July this year, the board sent him another notice to pay another Rs 61.14 lakh, taking the total cost of the plot to around Rs 2 crore, leaving the entrepreneur in a tizzy.

Karnataka Small Industries Association (KASSIA) has now written a letter to KIADB demanding justice for the entrepreneur.

KASSIA president Shashidhar Shetty told DH that this is one of many such cases.

He says entrepreneurs suffer losses in paying such high amounts because they cannot raise bank loans again and again.

Following a recent review meeting, where it was found that KIADB owed dues of Rs 4,248 crore for plots allotted to 5,932 industries over the past few years, the board aimed to collect all the dues within four months. Has started issuing notices.

According to KIADB officials, 50% of the pending dues relate to the differential amount arising from the increase in land prices.

The remaining half of the outstanding amount includes cases where people have paid only 30% of the initial amount for the plot and have not paid the rest, which they are required to do within 90 days.

The government allots plots to industrialists at a temporary price. The project is expected to commence within three years of land allotment upon which the government gives the lease-cum-sale deed to the industrialist.

At that time, an additional cost is imposed, including the rising price of land and infrastructure charges. Within 10 years, the project has to be completed and the sale deed has to be obtained.

“The board has to generate its own revenue and does not receive funds from the government. In such a situation, we need to pass on all the costs to the industries,” says Industries Minister MB Patil, urging industries to pay the dues as soon as possible.

A government order of 2018 limited this price increase to 20% of the provisional amount collected from industries.

The order said the increased prices are more than 100% in many cases. The order said the KIADB will also have to declare the final price within two years of issuing the lease-cum-sale deed, noting that prices tend to increase several years after land allotment.

Industrialists say that KIADB is violating this standard. Even though the ceiling is applied retrospectively to the projects, KIADB has failed to increase profits.

Shetty says that as a result of such exorbitant costs, 96% of entrepreneurs operate from private estates and revenue lands without contacting KIADB.

Industrialists who spoke to DH said a lot of time and money is wasted as these plots are tied up in litigation with farmers.

Industrialist and former FKCCI president Sampath Raman said the problem has become more complex after Covid as industries are still facing losses.

“The government should take action against those who deliberately default on loans, but for those who have genuine problems, the time for clearing the dues should be extended,” he urges.

KASSIA general secretary Nagaraju S believes that the government should include the estimated land cost at the time of plot allotment.

Former Industries Minister RV Deshpande says that the government should not speculate about land prices.

“Land is acquired for industries to generate revenue for the state. As long as the industry is operational within the stipulated time, the government’s aim should not be to increase prices but to generate investment,” he says.

