Kharge criticizes PM Modi over Light Tower incident: 'Young India is fed up with betrayal'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Saturday’s incident, where a woman climbed the light tower to talk to the top BJP leader. Describing the scene as “very disturbing”, Kharge claimed that the woman climbed the tower to draw his attention to the “real issues facing the country”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress-X)

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge accused the Modi government of “rank betrayal” as he highlighted the issues of high unemployment rate, inflation and economic inequality. He also said that crimes against women, SCs, STs and backward classes have “sadly increased manifold.”

Kharge argued that the youth of the country aspire for jobs but under the Modi government they are facing the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. He accused the government of perpetuating economic inequality, saying that the richest 5% of Indians own more than 60% of the country’s wealth, causing hardship to the middle class and the poor.

Kharge claimed that instead of promoting unity and harmony, the Modi government has sown the seeds of hatred and division among the country’s diverse population.

“When the Prime Minister was speaking in Telangana, in a very disturbing scene, a girl climbed an electric pole to draw attention to the real issues facing the country,” the Congress president wrote on Twitter. Betrayal of the ranks of Modi government.”

PM Modi was addressing a meeting in Secunderabad when a woman climbed the light tower to talk to him. In a video widely shared on social media, the Prime Minister was heard repeatedly urging the woman to come down from the tower as it was dangerous.

“Please do not climb the tower. The wiring is not proper and may cause short circuit. It is not the right thing to do. Please get down from the tower. I am here to listen to you”, PM Modi told the woman.

About the Author Keep track of the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times Newsdesk. From politics and policies to economy and environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we have you covered. …view in detail

Source: www.hindustantimes.com