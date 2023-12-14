Keyshia Cole Headlines 'Love Hard' Tour With R&B Icon Trey Songz Featuring Jaheim & K. Michelle is involved

With some of the biggest R&B stars, Black Promoters Collective promises that the “Love Hard” tour will be one for the books

General sale date is Friday, December 15th

buy ticket Here

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for an unforgettable experience because “Tough Love” The tour is preparing to take center stage featuring a stellar lineup of R&B icons. The tour is headlined by GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer/songwriter keyshia cole With multi-platinum R&B icon Trey Songzwill also showcase the incredible talent of JaheimAnd Of. Michelle, This unprecedented tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters CollectivePromising a series of exciting performances across the country.

Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheem, and K. Michelle, The Love Hard Tour

“I am extremely excited to announce ‘The Love Hard Tour’ and collaborate with Black Promoters Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I look forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories, and healing through Looking forward to doing music,” says keyshia cole

“Keyshia Cole ignites the music landscape with a passion for R&B reminiscent of soul singers of the past. Her soulful vocals and lyrical skills immediately captivated me, and I was excited to join her on the “Love Hard” tour. I am thrilled to continue this legacy of soulful storytelling,” says BPC Chairman. Shelby Joyner

“Tough Love” The tour is a celebration of soulful tunes, captivating vocals and powerful performances. keyshia coleKnown for her chart-topping hits and emotionally charged music, she will lead this extraordinary lineup, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Joining them are Trey Songz, whose dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences around the world, Jaheem, known for his timeless R&B classics, and K. Michelle, known for her raw talent and unapologetic authenticity.

Before the start of general market sales, Artist presale begins Wednesday, December 13th. Via Code Diamond at 10am local time, Local, Venue and Promoter Presale begins Thursday, December 14th Via code BPC from 10am to 11:59pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 15. At 10 am local time. fans can get tickets Here ,

Don’t miss your chance to see an unforgettable night of R&B keyshia cole, Trey Songz, JaheimAnd Of. Michelle,

“Love Hard” Tour Dates:

Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 23

Saturday, February 24

Sunday, February 25

Thursday, February 29

Friday, March 1

Saturday, March 2

Sunday, March 3

Thursday, March 7

Friday, March 8

Sunday, March 10

Thursday, March 14

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 14 Macon, GA

Greensboro, NC

Atlanta, GA

Savannah, GA

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

milwaukee, wi

Detroit, MI

Fairfax, VA

baltimore, md

Brooklyn, NY

Charlotte, NC

Columbia, S.C.

Hampton, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Houston, TX

Fort Worth, Texas

Bossier City, LA

Oakland, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

Birmingham, AL

Southaven, MS Macon Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum

State Farm Arena

Enmarket Arena

Wintrust Arena

Chaffetz Arena

Fiserv Forum

Little Caesars Arena

EagleBank Arena

CFG Bank Arena

Barclays Center

Spectrum Arena

Colonial Life Arena

Hampton Coliseum

Liacouras Center

Toyota Center

Dickies Arena

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oakland Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Peacock Theater

Smoothie King Center

Legacy Arena at BJCC

Landers Center

About Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world’s leading creator and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To know more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com ,

About Keyshia Cole

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Keyshia Cole is a GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter. Keyshia’s breakout album “The Way It Is” debuted at the top of the R&B charts and spawned hits like “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” “I Should’ve Cheated,” and more. Keyshia’s musical accomplishments have made her a full-fledged TV star with the success of her highly rated television series “The Way It Is” and subsequent spin-off series “Keyshia Cole: Family First,” “Keyshia Cole: All In.” made. among others. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Keyshia’s discography includes seven studio albums and hit collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, Monica, Lil Kim, and others. In 2023, Keyshia returned to television, only this time not in the reality TV format, but in a scripted biopic about her life and career produced by Lifetime. The film, “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story”, was one of Lifetime’s highest-rated movies of the year and introduced Keyshia to a whole new fanbase. Currently, Keyshia Cole is working on her 8th studio album and the all-star soundtrack for “The Color Purple”, in addition to the highly anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Monica for the deluxe edition of Nicki Minaj’s “The Pink Print”. Also included in. 2.”

About Trey Songz

Tremaine Alden Neverson, better known by his stage name Trey Songz, was born on November 28, 1984 in Petersburg, VA. Raised a military child, he recognized his singing abilities at the age of 14. Despite being reluctant to sing, with the encouragement of friends and family he started performing. Record producer Troy Taylor discovered Songz during a talent show, which led him to a record contract with Atlantic Records. Their debut album, I Gotta Make It, was released in 2005 by Atlantic Records. The top 20 single “Can’t Help But Wait” came on their follow-up album, Trey Day. The track “Say Ah” (with Fabolous) from Songz’s third album, Ready, peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first top 10 hit. Songz released Ready in 2009. At the 2008 Grammy Awards, Ready was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Songz’s highest-charting song to date, “Bottoms Up” (featuring Nicki Minaj), from her fourth studio album, Passion, Pain & Pleasure (2010), was released the following year. He has sold over 25 million singles and albums globally and has released a total of eight studio albums.

about jaheem

Jahim Hoagland, better known simply as Jahim, is an R&B singer whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have left an indelible mark in the music industry. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Jahim emerged as a captivating artist in the early 2000s, captivating audiences with his smooth vocals that effortlessly blend classic R&B with contemporary flair. They were signed to Divine Mill Records by Naughty by Nature Kagi in 2000 and released their debut album Ghetto Love in 2001. His sophomore effort, Still Ghetto (2002), included the hit singles “Put That Woman First” (2003) and “Fabulous” (2003), both of which achieved platinum success. Jaheim’s third album, Ghetto Classics, was released on February 14. was released in 2006, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 and selling over 153,000 copies in its first week. To date Jaheim has sold 5 million records worldwide and received three Grammy nominations. His Prosperity , the velvety voice resonates with authenticity, drawing listeners into the stories of love, life’s struggles and heartfelt emotions.

Of. About Michelle

Since their aptly titled debut album, Rebellious Soul, K. Michelle has consistently offered her fans her pain, her desires, her challenges, and her love without any filters… and she’s okay with that. For almost a decade. Michelle has been a singer whose imprint and contribution to R&B not only matches her influences but also matches those of singers whose artistry has the ability to connect with the soul of the listener. Of. Mitchell’s work is a testament to his experiences over time and a sonic journal that has recorded his evolution. Leaving the past behind, he’s currently ready to speak his latest truth on his self-proclaimed ultimate R&B project, I’m the Problem. It boldly outlines what she has now come to understand from her vantage point as she enters the next chapter of her career and her life. I am the problem is an affirmation. And just like she started her career, she’s holding on to her confidence and opening up to her fans to talk about why having problems doesn’t always have to be negative. This is self-care. Regardless of how the next album is defined, I’m the Problem is undoubtedly R&B. It’s one of those dictionary pieces of what happens when an artist can write about life over an instrument. Through this offer. Michelle, being the only Kimberly Michelle, is an alpha female and a country girl who idolizes Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston, loves Morgan Wallen, loves Mary J. Blige cries over her music and wants her fans to feel good about her music.

Connect with Keyshia Cole:

Instagram Second Twitter second youtube

Connect with Trey Songz

Instagram , Twitter , youtube

Connect with Jaheem

Instagram , youtube

Of. Connect with Michelle

Instagram , Twitter , youtube

For press inquiries on The Black Promoters Collective, please contact:

Tresa Sanders [email protected]

Dylan Cole [email protected]

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyssia-cole-headlines-love-hard-tour-with-rb-icon-tray-songz-featuring-jahem-and -k -michelle-302014819.html

Source Black Promoters Collective

Source