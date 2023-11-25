KeyCorp (KEY) Beats Market Returns: Some Facts to Know

KeyCorp (KEY) closed at $12.04 in the latest trading session, representing a +0.08% adjustment from its last day’s close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which posted a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow gained 0.33% and the technology-focused Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The company’s shares have gained 18.29% over the past month, outperforming the Finance sector’s gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500’s gain of 8.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on KeyCorp’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s upcoming EPS is estimated at $0.25, which represents a decline of 34.21% compared to the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate is projecting revenue at $1.56 billion, marking a 17.36% decline from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion, which would indicate changes of -42.19% and -11.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It’s also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These latest adjustments often reflect the changing dynamics of short-term trading patterns. As a result, encouraging changes in estimates indicate analysts’ favorable outlook on the company’s business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these adjustments in estimates are directly linked to imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, which is a quantitative model that incorporates these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.35% lower. KeyCorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

the story continues

From a valuation perspective, KeyCorp is currently operating at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This suggests a premium compared to its industry’s Forward P/E of 8.63.

Meanwhile, KEY’s PEG ratio is currently 2.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. Bank – Major Regional had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday’s closing price.

Banks – Major regional industry, part of the finance sector. This industry, which currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank 86, finds itself in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KEY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to use Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KeyCorp (KEY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com